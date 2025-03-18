BIORISKS The Far-Reaching Impacts of Agricultural Biorisk Research

By Jay Bickell

Published 18 March 2025

There is a deep interconnection between agricultural biorisks and human health. It is critical that this perspective is brought to the forefront of policy and research discussions so that agricultural biorisks are prioritized as a threat to national security and receive the necessary research funding. My attendance at the USDA Agriculture Research Services (ARS) 8th International Biosafety & Biocontainment Symposium in Baltimore, Maryland on February 11-13, 2025 couldn’t have illustrated this more clearly.

The International Biosafety & Biocontainment Symposium, offered in cooperation with the American Biosafety Association International (ABSA), brings together approximately 200 biosafety and biosecurity, pharmaceutical, biotechnology research, development, and clinical organizations every two years to address agricultural biorisks. While perhaps this event could be considered a small gathering, the breadth of topics and issues discussed were anything but.

Briefly, agricultural biorisks refer to the potential threats posed by biological agents (such as pathogens, pests, and toxins) to agricultural systems including crops, livestock, and food production. These risks can arise naturally, accidentally, or intentionally and have significant implications for food security, public health, and economic stability.

Given the broader climate of uncertainty surrounding emerging biological threats, this symposium provided a crucial platform for dialogue and collaboration. While the themes of applied biosafety, biosecurity, and highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) clearly stood out in the agenda, it was the interconnectedness of agricultural biorisk and human health that served as the underlying theme.

Applied Biosafety and Biosecurity

There is global recognition that current laboratory biological risk management and biosafety policies are not always rooted in evidence-based practices. Applied biosafety is a term used to describe the research being done to address these gaps and better inform both institutional and government-level policies. While most of the 14 sessions at the symposium included some form of call to action or contribution to this topic, I was particularly appreciative of the two sessions specifically focused on applied biosafety because of their meaningful impact on safety culture.