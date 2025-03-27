NEW RISKS Trump v the Spies of Five Eyes | Avoiding US-Based Digital Services—and Why You Might Want To | I’ve Seen How “America First” Ends, and more

· I’ve Seen How “America First” Ends · Trump v the Spies of Five Eyes · Europe Wonders if Trump Can Be Trusted with Intelligence · Trump Pauses Enforcement of Law Banning Foreign Bribery · Fiery Directives Under Trump’s Justice Dept. Signal a Significant Shift · Free Speech Hypocrites · Bluff Justice · “Disgusted” and “Betrayed”—Legal World Shaken by Trump’s Extortion · Autocrats Roll Back Rights and Rule of Law —and Cite Trump’s Example · Trump Admin Plans to Cut Team Responsible for Critical Atomic Measurement Data · How to Avoid US-Based Digital Services—and Why You Might Want To

I’ve Seen How “America First” Ends (Ryan Crow, The tlantic)

When the United States withdraws from the world, the world’s problems come knocking on its door.

Trump v the Spies of Five Eyes (Economist)

Will the president damage the world’s most powerful intelligence pact?

Europe Wonders if Trump Can Be Trusted with Intelligence (Luke McGee, Foreign Policy)

Long-standing alliances are threatened by a chaotic White House.

Trump Pauses Enforcement of Law Banning Foreign Bribery (Isabella Kwai, New York Times)

The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act makes it illegal for companies that operate in the United States to pay foreign government officials to secure or keep business deals.

Fiery Directives Under Trump’s Justice Dept. Signal a Significant Shift (Devlin Barrett, New York Times)

The new tone of the department, current and former officials say, appears to promise a campaign of intimidation against career employees viewed as insufficiently loyal.

Free Speech Hypocrites (Jacob Mchangama, Persuasion)

The arrest of Mahmoud Khalil and the threat to go after others prove the hollowness of Trump’s claims to be a champion of free speech.

Bluff Justice (Jeff Bleich, Persuasion)

Trump plans to strip, purge, and defy the courts. Here’s what that demands.

“Disgusted” and “Betrayed”—Legal World Shaken by Trump’s Extortion (Sam Stein, The Bulwark)

The decision by Paul Weiss to settle with the president has sent shockwaves through the firm and the broader legal community.

Autocrats Roll Back Rights and Rule of Law —and Cite Trump’s Example (Anthony Faiola, Washington Post)

Trump’s statements, policies and actions are providing cover for attacks on LGBTQ+ rights, freedom of expression and the rule of law around the world.

Trump Admin Plans to Cut Team Responsible for Critical Atomic Measurement Data (Louise Matsakis and Will Knight, Wired)

The team at the National Institute of Standards and Technology publishes measurement data crucial for advanced research in areas like astrophysics, nuclear fusion, and semiconductors.

How to Avoid US-Based Digital Services—and Why You Might Want To (Violet Blue, Wired)

Amid growing concerns over Big Tech firms aligning with Trump administration policies, people are starting to move their digital lives to services based overseas. Here’s what you need to know.