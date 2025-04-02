EXTREMISM White Supremacist Propaganda Focused on Jews and Immigrants in 2024

Published 3 April 2025

The majority of white supremacist propaganda distributed in 2024 included antisemitic or anti-immigrant language and themes. Some leaned into both narratives –blaming Jews for the existence of America’s non-white immigrant and refugee populations.

In 2024, the ADL Center on Extremism (COE) documented white supremacist propaganda distributions in every U.S. state and the District of Columbia, except Hawaii. Our 2024 assessment focuses on messaging— the common themes behind the thousands upon thousands of propaganda incidents that have plagued American cities across the nation. White supremacist groups chose to respond to current events and the elevation of certain narratives in the media by tailoring their propaganda accordingly. In other cases, groups simply continued to distribute propaganda targeting minority communities with generalized hatred and vitriol.

Themes related to Israel and Zionists also remained popular in white supremacist propaganda, but the sentiment was not as prevalent as it was immediately following the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel. Similarly, anti-LGBTQ+ propaganda saw a significant drop in 2024, after a massive jump in 2023.

White supremacist groups and networks use propaganda campaigns to provoke media and online attention, while limiting the risk of individual exposure, arrests and public backlash that often accompany more public activities. Propaganda, which can affect entire communities, allows a small number of people to have an outsized impact.

Further, white supremacists use propaganda to spread antisemitism, racism and other forms of bigotry to intimidate and harass their perceived enemies and so they can recruit new followers. These days, much of that propaganda occurs online, but white supremacists still spend time and effort spreading propaganda in the physical world. They do this to convey hateful messages, spark fear and anxiety in communities targeted by their propaganda distributions and direct people to their online content to attempt to recruit individuals to their cause.

Antisemitism

Antisemitism remained a key theme for white supremacist propaganda in 2024. Patriot Front, which remains the most prolific distributor of white supremacist propaganda as a whole, also led antisemitic distributions. For example, they frequently distributed red, white and blue fliers and stencils containing the phrase “No Zionists in Government, We serve one Nation.” Given the group’s neo-Nazi roots, there is little question that when Patriot Front mentions “Zionists,” they mean Jews.

The antisemitic