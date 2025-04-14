WORLD ROUNDUP How Sweden’s Multicultural Dream Went Fatally Wrong | German Tanks Are Failing in Ukraine for the Same Reasons They Lost World War II | British Steel Tries to Reverse “Sabotage” of Scunthorpe Furnace, and more

Published 14 April 2025

Trump Blames Zelensky for Ukraine War (The Telegraph)

Trump, defending Putin over deadly Sumy attack on Palm Sunday, blamed Volodymyr Zelensky for “allowing” the war with Russia.

Threats Won’t Stop Iran Building the Bomb. Diplomacy Still Could (Lawrence Freedman, The Times)

The regime is too fortified for a military assault to knock out its nuclear facilities, the war professor Lawrence Freedman writes. Should America have kept Obama’s deal all along?

What President Trump’s Team Wants from the Rest of the World (Jeff Stein, Washington Post)

While substantial confusion remains over the White House’s objectives, a clearer picture of trade talks is starting to emerge.

More natural gas purchases from American firms. Fewer tariffs on U.S. exports. Lower taxes on Silicon Valley tech giants. Pledges to stop China from using other nations to ship its products to the United States.

These are just some of the demands the Trump administration is expected to make in negotiations with dozens of countries that are trying to avoid steep levies that were briefly put in place last week before being abruptly delayed. While substantial confusion remains about what precisely the White House will want, a clearer picture of what these bilateral deals could look like is beginning to emerge, according to interviews with more than a dozen people involved in or briefed on the talks, some of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to reflect private deliberations.

How Brexit, a Startling Act of Economic Self-Harm, Foreshadowed Trump’s Tariffs (Mark Landler, New York Times)

Britain’s decision to leave the European Union in 2016 was sold to voters as a magic bullet that would revitalize the country’s economy. Its impact is still reverberating.

How Sweden’s Multicultural Dream Went Fatally Wrong (Colin Freeman, The Telegraph)

Child soldiers, gang violence and murders for hire blight the once-famously peaceful country, journalist Diamant Salihu tells The Telegraph.

British Steel Tries to Reverse “Sabotage” of Scunthorpe Furnace (Geraldine Scott, The Times)

Chinese companies should be blocked from critical infrastructure, MPs told.

British Steel should be the “canary in the coalmine” that forces ministers to remove Chinese companies from critical infrastructure, they have been told.

The government was forced to take direct control of the company amid concern that its Beijing-based owners would not keep the plant running at Scunthorpe. Ministers feared the company planned to “sabotage” the site to increase British reliance on cheap Chinese imports, The Times understands.

There is alarm over Chinese involvement in other areas of critical infrastructure, such as nuclear power plants.

Why Did the Government Take Control of British Steel? (Geraldine Scott and George Grylls,The Times)

The company was taken over by the Chinese firm Jingye in 2020, but now there are calls to nationalise it to save Britain’s steelmaking industry.

Labour Refuses to Rule Out Chinese Involvement in British Steel (Aubrey Allegretti, The Times)

No 10 has said there are no plans to review Chinese companies involved in UK national infrastructure, and that a high level of scrutiny was already in place.

German Tanks Are Failing in Ukraine for the Same Reasons They Lost World War II (Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, The Telegraph)

Mainly a matter of being outnumbered.