Published 19 April 2025

· An Urgent Supreme Court Order Protecting Migrants Was Built for Speed · 30 Years Since Oklahoma City: How One Tragedy Shaped Our Nation’s Future Security · U.S. Intelligence Contradicts Trump’s Justification for Mass Deportations · In Its Pursuit of a Policy, Donald Trump’s Government Is Content to Destroy a Man · China’s Restrictions on Rare Earths Could Hurt U.S. Health Care · FEMA Isn’t Ready for Disaster Season, Workers Say · The Lies About Josh Shapiro Have Consequences · ICE Is Paying Palantir $30 Million to Build ‘ImmigrationOS’ Surveillance Platform

An Urgent Supreme Court Order Protecting Migrants Was Built for Speed (Adam Liptak, New York Times)

The Supreme Court can move fast when it wants to. It did so around 1 a.m. on Saturday, blocking the Trump administration from deporting a group of Venezuelan migrants accused of being gang members under a rarely invoked 18th-century wartime law.

The court’s unsigned, one-paragraph order was extraordinary in many ways. Most importantly, it indicated a deep skepticism about whether the administration could be trusted to live up to the key part of an earlier ruling after the government had deported a different group of migrants to a prison in El Salvador.

That unsigned ruling, issued April 7, said that detainees were entitled to be notified if the government intended to deport them under the law, “within a reasonable time,” in a way that would allow the deportees to challenge the move in court before their removal.

There were indications late Friday that the administration was poised to violate both the spirit and letter of that ruling. The detained Venezuelans were given notices that they were eligible to be deported under the Alien Enemies Act; the notices were written in English, a language many of them do not speak; and they provided no realistic opportunity to go to court.

30 Years Since Oklahoma City: How One Tragedy Shaped Our Nation’s Future Security (Kristina Tanasichuk, HSToday)

As the nation marks 30 years since the Oklahoma City bombing, HSToday Executive Editor Kristina Tanasichuk sat down with the Director of the Interagency Security Committee (ISC) to reflect on the tragic events of April 19, 1995—when a truck bomb outside the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building claimed 168 lives in the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in U.S. history. In response to the attack, the ISC was established by executive order in October 1995 to enhance the security of civilian federal facilities nationwide. Over three decades, the Committee has grown into a powerful coalition of 66 federal departments and agencies, setting and enforcing security policies through rigorous standards, training, compliance, and interagency coordination.

U.S. Intelligence Contradicts Trump’s Justification for Mass Deportations (John Hudson and Warren P. Strobel, Washington Post)

The determination is the most comprehensive assessment to date undercutting the president’s rationale for deporting suspected gang members without due process.

In Its Pursuit of a Policy, Donald Trump’s Government Is Content to Destroy a Man (Economist)

What’s at stake in the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

China’s Restrictions on Rare Earths Could Hurt U.S. Health Care (Katrina Northrop and Lyric Li, Washington Post)

As the trade war worsens, Beijing has banned the export of critical minerals used in the defense industry — but also for some cancer treatments and MRI exams.

FEMA Isn’t Ready for Disaster Season, Workers Say (Molly Taft, Wired)

Instability, cuts, and a looming sense of dread have FEMA employees unsure the agency is ready for hurricanes, fires, and floods. “We are being set up for a really, really bad situation,” says one.

The Lies About Josh Shapiro Have Consequences (Yair Rosenberg, The Atlantic)

An attack on the Pennsylvania governor shows the dangers of tendentious misrepresentations.

ICE Is Paying Palantir $30 Million to Build ‘ImmigrationOS’ Surveillance Platform (Caroline Haskins, Wired)

In a document published Thursday, ICE explained the functions that it expects Palantir to include in a prototype of a new program to give the agency “near real-time” data about people self-deporting.