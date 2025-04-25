WORLD ROUNDUP Political Earthquake in Canada | A Turning Point for Turkey | Europe’s Undersea Opportunity, and more

Published 24 April 2025

America Is Selling a Ukraine Peace Plan. No One Is Buying, Yet (Economist)

If they can’t seal the deal, Donald Trump’s team may walk away.

Europe’s Undersea Opportunity (Sophia Besch and Erik Brown, Lawfare)

With threats to subsea cables increasing, European countries need to step up to secure their interests.

How China Navigates the Risk of Nuclear Escalation (Ankit Panda, War on the Rocks)

Thinking the Unthinkable in Chinese.

Another Munich Crisis? Understanding the Limits of Policymaking by Analogy (Linus Cohen and Chris Taylor, The Strategist)

We see it often enough. A democracy deals with an authoritarian state, and those who oppose concessions cite the lesson of Munich 1938: make none to dictators; take a firm stand.

And so we hear those voices today as US President Donald Trump proposes that Ukraine sacrifice territory for peace with Russia.

This is not to say that those who cite the lesson of Munich are always wrong, or even wrong in this case. It’s just that they may not always be right. More generally, we need to understand the limits of historical analogies. Use them with caution.

A Turning Point for Turkey (Ryan Gingeras and Kerry Anderson, War on the Rocks)

Political shifts in Syria, the conflict with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party at a possible turning point, and Erdoğan preparing for what could be another term in office. What’s next for Turkey?

How Donald Trump Caused a Political Earthquake in Canada (Economist)

The left has united against him, and against Canada’s Conservatives

With Iran, No Action Might Be the Best Approach (Steven A. Cook, Foreign Policy)

Negotiations could strengthen the regime—and so could military strikes.