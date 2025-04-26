OUR PICKS How Drug Cartels Took Over Social Media | The Current Terrorist Threat Matrix in Europe | Grid-Scale Battery Storage Is Revolutionizing the Energy System, and more

Published 26 April 2025

Alleged Former Members of Neo-Nazi Group Claim Its Leader Is Russian Spy (Ben Makuch, Guardian)

Alleged former members of an international neo-Nazi terrorist organization are claiming its Russia-based and American leader is a Kremlin spy, according to online records reviewed by the Guardian. The allegation that Rinaldo Nazzaro, a former Pentagon contractor and founder of the Base, listed as a designated terrorist organization all over the world, is an alleged Russian intelligence asset could bring new meaning to his group’s latest effort: sabotage and assassination missions inside Ukraine to weaken the government of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump Considers Sending Migrants to Rwanda (Charles Hymas, The Telegraph)

US has already sent some deportees to African nation that agreed to take in UK migrants under Tories.

How Drug Cartels Took Over Social Media (Antón Barba-Kay, The Atlantic)

Mexico’s gangs are influencers now.

The US Has Spent Over $500,000 on YouTube Ads to Discourage Irregular Migration (Anna Lagos, Wired)

A WIRED investigation reveals that the US Department of Homeland Security has deployed at least 30 YouTube ads since April 1 to threaten irregular migrants with deportation and a ban on reentry.

Grid-Scale Battery Storage Is Quietly Revolutionizing the Energy System (Umair Irfan, Wired)

This energy storage technology is harnessing the potential of solar and wind power—and its deployment is growing exponentially.

US Judge Orders Return of Second Migrant Deported to El Salvador (Daniel Wiessner, Reuters)

A federal judge has ordered the administration of President Donald Trump to facilitate the return of a second man sent to a prison in El Salvador back to the United States, saying his deportation violated a court settlement.

Late Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher in Baltimore said the settlement agreement that she approved in November on behalf of thousands of migrants required immigration authorities to process the asylum application by the 20-year-old Venezuelan man, identified only as Cristian, before deporting him.

The ruling could set up another showdown between the Trump administration and federal courts over immigration enforcement. The administration has also been ordered to facilitate the return of a Salvadoran man, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who it acknowledged was deported in error, but a judge has said that the government is doing little to comply.