IMMIGRATION Experts Cast Doubt on State’s Report That Undocumented Immigrants Cost Texas Hospitals $122M in a Month

By Stephen Simpson

Published 29 April 2025

Texas hospitals incurred $121.8 million in health care costs in November from patients who were not “lawfully” permitted to be in the country, according to data released by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Policy experts say undocumented immigrants’ cost to hospitals is a small fraction of the total cost from uninsured Texans.

Texas hospitals incurred $121.8 million in health care costs in November from patients who were not “lawfully” permitted to be in the country, according to data released by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission on Friday.

Hospitals throughout Texas reported to the state health agency the cost of more than 30,000 hospital visits by undocumented immigrants after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered Texas hospitals to ask all patients starting Nov. 1 to disclose whether they were “lawfully in the United States.” Abbott stated in the order that the purpose of the report was to hold the Biden-Harris administration accountable for its open border policy and to demand federal reimbursement for the costs of care. He alleged in his order that undocumented immigrants increase the costs of medical care for all Texans.

“Now, Texas has reliable data on the dramatic financial impact that illegal immigration is having on our hospital system,” said Andrew Mahaleris, Abbott’s press secretary, in an emailed statement on Friday.

Policy analysts have previously told The Texas Tribune that they worry the figure the state would release on undocumented immigrants’ hospital costs would come with many caveats.

Friday’s report did not say how the costs from undocumented patients, who typically don’t have health insurance, compare to that of uninsured U.S. citizens who used the Texas hospital system during the month of November. The report also does not clarify whether any of the costs have or will be recouped by hospitals at a later time.

Lynn Cowles, health and food justice programs manager at left-leaning think tank Every Texan, said $121.8 million is a drop in the bucket compared to the incurred costs from all uninsured Texas citizens.

Texas has the highest uninsured rate in the country, according to recent estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. About 4.8 million or 19% of Texas children and adults under the age of 65 lacked health insurance in 2023.

The state has 1.7 million undocumented immigrants.

“We don’t even know how much of our collective funds go to those who are documented compared to those who are undocumented. But we do know that the majority of uninsured people in Texas are citizens,” she said.

Patients are informed that they are not legally required to provide their citizenship status to the hospital and that their answers can not jeopardize their access to health care.

The Texas Hospital Association on Friday doubled down on hospitals’ promise to care for any Texans who need it.