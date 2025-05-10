OUR PICKS Cancellation of Legal Status for 500,000 Immigrants | America Just Surrendered to Foreign Lies | Doing Their Own Research, and more

Published 10 May 2025

Trump Asks Supreme Court to Allow Cancellation of Legal Status for 500,000 Immigrants (Josh Gerstein, Politico)

The immigrants were granted legal status under the Biden administration using a process known as humanitarian parole. The immigrants in question are from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

The Trump Administration Has All but Stopped Enforcing Environmental Laws (Tom Perkins, Grist)

The EPA is the nation’s top environmental cop. In the last few months, the federal agency has significantly scaled back pollution enforcement.

What’s the Cost to Society of Pollution? Trump Says Zero. (Lisa Friedman, New York Times)

The Trump administration has directed agencies to stop estimating the economic impact of climate change when developing policies and regulations.

Doing Their Own Research (Hari Kunzru, New York Review of Books)

An electoral coalition of the conspiracy cultures of both the Christian right and the countercultural left helped bring Donald Trump back to power, and now pseudoscience and paranoia are in the ascendant.

DOGE Has Its Sights on the Defense Department (Gil Barndollar and Matthew C. Mai, Foreign Policy)

One of the worst cost-saving ideas is to close yet more military bases.

America Just Surrendered to Foreign Lies (James P. Rubin, Washington Post)

By shutting down Voice of America, we are allowing disinformation by our enemies to spread unchecked.

DOGE Is Bringing Back a Deadly Disease (David Michaels and Gregory Wagner, The Atlantic)

Cuts to agencies that protect workers’ lungs are going to result in the resurgence of a preventable illness.

Far-Right Activist Targets Trump’s Surgeon General Pick (Sheryl Gay Stolberg, New York Times)

The selection of Dr. Casey Means drew ridicule from a Trump ally, Laura Loomer. But Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. defended the surgeon general nominee.

Antisemitism in US Healthcare Most Prevalent in Academic Medical Centers, Study Finds (Jerusalem Post)

Antisemitism is on the rise in the American healthcare sector, with academic medical centers emerging as the primary setting for such discrimination, according to a peer-reviewed study from StandWithUs’s Data and Analytics Department that was published on Monday.

Ye Shares Militant Music Video For “Heil Hitler” (Armon Sadler, Vibe)

Ye is fully committed to the Nazi bit. The 47-year-old artist shared a militant music video for his track “Heil Hitler,” which he’d been teasing for a few weeks. On Wednesday evening (May 7), the artist formerly known as Kanye West shared a photo of a painted swastika on X to announce that he was uploading the song, though it was unclear where it would be available to play. Finally, around 4 a.m., fans learned that they could hear the official song directly on X, accompanied by an unexpected music video. The visual featured a group of Black men standing in a military formation chanting “Ni**a heil Hitler!” while some wore animal skins over their heads and others over their shoulders.

Proud Boys’ Ex-Leader Thanks Trump for Pardon at Mar-a-Lago Encounter (Alan Feuer and Maggie Haberman, New York Times)

Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the Proud Boys, said he personally thanked President Trump on Saturday night for issuing a pardon that cut short the 22-year prison term he was serving in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Mr. Tarrio’s expression of gratitude came during a brief but extraordinary encounter with Mr. Trump at Mar-a-Lago, the president’s private club and residence in Palm Beach, Fla. Mr. Tarrio and his mother, Zuny Duarte, were invited to have dinner at the property by one of its members.