WORLD ROUNDUP How India Alienated Bangladesh | Trump Is Crushing the Netanyahu Myth | Alberta Plans a Long-Shot Bid to Secede, and more

Published 22 May 2025

South Africa Collides Head-On with Trump’s Claims of White Victimhood (John Eligon, New York Times)

In a bruising Oval Office meeting, the visitors’ plan to keep President Trump from focusing on false accusations of white genocide backfired spectacularly.

Trump Is Crushing the Netanyahu Myth (Yair Rosenberg, The Atlantic)

The Israeli leader and his allies bet everything on Trump. But he’s just not that into them.

Alberta Stands Apart in Canada. Now It Plans a Long-Shot Bid to Secede. (Vjosa Isai and Matina Stevis-Gridneff, New York Times)

The country is just emerging from a period of political turmoil with a new prime minister in place. But now Alberta, a conservative Western province, is planning a referendum to break away.

As the Soviet Union Fell, Did the K.G.B. Leave a Gift in Brazil for Today’s Spies? (Jane Bradley and Michael Schwirtz, New York Times)

A forensic analysis of birth certificates used by deep-cover operatives suggests a tantalizing possibility.

How India Alienated Bangladesh (Sushant Singh, Foreign Policy)

Due to strategic myopia, New Delhi faces a potential crisis on another border.

Trump’s Trade War May Make Elite Young Chinese More Nationalistic (Maya Guzdar, Foreign Policy)

Students are surprisingly indifferent toward Taiwan.

Why the United States is Falling Behind Russia and China in Winning South Asia’s Nuclear Race (Hamna Tariq, National Interest)

If the United States falls behind Russia and China in South Asia, it won’t just forfeit clean energy leadership—it will forfeit the future of nuclear diplomacy in the region.