WORLD ROUNDUP: RUSSIA’S POLAND INCURSION Russia’s Reckless Provocation | Russia Just Attacked NATO. Again. | Russia Tested NATO in Poland. NATO Flunked., and more

Published 10 September 2025

· The Kremlin’s Plot to kill NATO’s Credibility · Russia Just Attacked NATO. Again. · Trump’s Incompetence Has Created the Conditions for More Bloodshed · Now Putin Knows He Can Cross NATO’s Red Lines and Get Away with It · Russia’s Reckless Provocation · Russia Tested NATO in Poland. NATO Flunked. · Is NATO Prepared for Autonomous Warfare?

The Kremlin’s Plot to kill NATO’s Credibility (Economist)

The alliance needs an emphatic response to Russian air incursions. Much of this will require spine from President Donald Trump. Despite having promised to end the war in Ukraine in a day, he has let Vladimir Putin lead him by the nose.

The task before Mr. Trump is simple. He must find the words that have long failed him and declare that America will uphold its treaty obligations, and defend its allies. Anything less will invite further aggression, not only from Russia but from autocrats elsewhere. Allies in Europe, Asia and the Middle East will draw their own conclusions. The incursion into Poland is a warning. If Russia can violate NATO’s borders with impunity, it will try again, more brazenly and dangerously.

Trump’s Incompetence Has Created the Conditions for More Bloodshed (David Blair and Roland Oliphant, The Telegraph)

Putin’s appetite for risk and his willingness to test NATO have clearly increased.

Russia Just Attacked NATO. Again. (Christian Caryl, Foreign Policy)

One can only hope that Trump will draw the right conclusion: Coddling Putin leads to disaster.

Now Putin Knows He Can Cross NATO’s Red Lines and Get Away with It (James Crisp, Joe Barnes, James Rothwell, and Pawel Kwiecien, The Telegraph)

Mass drone incursion in Poland poses new challenge to Nato and its allies, as well as asking the key question: what will Trump do about it?

Russia’s Reckless Provocation (Tom Nichols, The Atlantic)

Whether by accident or malice, the Russians are risking a wider war in Europe.

Russia Tested NATO in Poland. NATO Flunked. (Phillips Payson O’Brien, The Atlantic)

A drone incursion shows the limits of an alliance without America at its head.

Is NATO Prepared for Autonomous Warfare? (David Kirichenko, National Interest)

Over three years into the Russia-Ukraine War, the implications for unmanned and autonomous warfare are still unfolding rapidly.