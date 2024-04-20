Published 20 April 2024

· Hindu Nationalism Now Mainstream, Thanks to Modi’s Decade in Power

Modi has achieved staying power by making Hindu nationalism acceptable — desirable, even — to a nation of 1.4 billion that for decades prided itself on pluralism and secularism

· The Growing Incentive to Go Nuclear

Biden has inadvertently encouraged vulnerable nations to seek the ultimate shield

· Have Israel and the United States Done Enough to Deter Iran?

U.S. allies intercepted hundreds of Iranian drones and missiles, and then Israeli forces counterattacked in a limited strike—but the threat of regional war remains

· Forget About Chips—China Is Coming for Ships

Beijing’s grab for hegemony in a critical sector follows a familiar playbook

· How Nongovernmental Entities Are Tailoring Their Outreach to Address Nuclear Escalation

Analysis shows there is little consensus in systematically categorizing and assessing the impact of nongovernmental entities on nuclear weapons issues

· Paris Tests AI Surveillance Ahead of Olympics

French police will test AI-supported surveillance at events in the capital to prepare for this summer’s Olympics. Weekend tests will cover two large events and nearby public transport sites

· U.S. to Withdraw Troops from Niger: Officials

More than 1,000 U.S. troops stationed in Niger will leave soon. Niger’s military leaders have been growing closer to Russia since seizing power in a coup last year

· Tajikistan Striving to Convince the World That It Can Contain Terrorism

Dushanbe’s strategy ignores underlying sources of radicalization

· Miscalculation Led to Escalation in Clash Between Israel and Iran

Israeli officials say they didn’t see a strike on a high-level Iranian target in Syria as a provocation, and did not give Washington a heads-up about it until right before it happened

· Switzerland’s Lower House Moves to Ban Use of Nazi and Extremist Symbols That Could Stir Violence

The proposal goes beyond a simple ban on Nazi memorabilia, which had failed in the past in parliament, to include other forms of extremist symbols