OUR PICKS Security Experts & the “Vulnerability of the Decade” | Covid Is Here for Good | How China Manipulates Facebook and Twitter, and more

Published 24 December 2021

· Computer Security Experts Scramble to Fix “Vulnerability of the Decade” · Buying Influence: How China Manipulates Facebook and Twitter · Prominent Harvard Professor Found Guilty of Lying About China Ties · Biden Signs Bipartisan Law Punishing China for Treatment of Uyghur Minority · Jan. 6 Crossed a Line. We Need to Say So Before It’s Too Late for Democracy. · Thompson Says Jan. 6 Committee Focused on Trump’s Hours of Silence During Attack, Weighing Criminal Referrals · Inside the Nonstop Pressure Campaign By Trump Allies to Get Election Officials to Revisit the 2020 Vote · Covid Is Here for Good, Scientists Say. The Rest Remains Unpredictable. · Covid-19 Marches Toward Endemic Status in U.S. as Omicron Spreads · Record Number of Americans Sign Up for ACA Health Insurance · The F.B.I. Deployed Surveillance Teams Inside Portland Protests

Computer Security Experts Scramble to Fix “Vulnerability of the Decade” (Gopal Ratnam, CQ Roll Call / Techexplore)

Criminals, cyber spies, and hackers around the world are launching thousands of attempts every hour to exploit a flaw in a widely used logging software as cybersecurity experts are scrambling to close the loophole and prevent catastrophic attacks.

Buying Influence: How China Manipulates Facebook and Twitter (Muyi Xiao, Paul Mozur and Gray Beltran, New York Times)

New documents detail how Chinese officials tap private businesses for online information campaigns, offering a rare glimpse into how China’s vast bureaucracy works to spread propaganda online.

Prominent Harvard Professor Found Guilty of Lying About China Ties (Byron Tau and Aruna Viswanatha, Wall Street Journal)

Nanoscientist Charles Lieber convicted on six counts related to payments from China.

Biden Signs Bipartisan Law Punishing China for Treatment of Uyghur Minority (Daniel Flatley, Bloomberg)

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law a bill banning goods from China’s Xinjiang region unless companies can prove they aren’t made with forced labor, a move that will add to tensions over Beijing’s treatment of the nation’s Uyghur minority.

Jan. 6 Crossed a Line. We Need to Say So Before It’s Too Late for Democracy. (Joanne B. Freeman, Washington Post)

History shows that Congress can’t afford to let the attack go unrebuked.

Will Donald Trump Get Away with Inciting an Insurrection? (Laurence H. Tribe, Donald Ayer and Dennis Aftergut, New York Times)

While the Justice Department has filed charges against more than 700 people who participated in the violence, limiting the investigation to these foot soldiers would be a grave mistake: As Joanne Freeman, a Yale historian, wrote this month about the insurrection, “Accountability — the belief that political power holders are responsible for their actions and that blatant violations will be addressed — is the lifeblood of democracy. Without it, there can be no trust in government, and without trust, democratic governments have little power.” (Cont.)