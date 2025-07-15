THE RUSSIA CONNECTION Countering Russia’s Cognitive Warfare Against the United States

Published 15 July 2025

China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea increasingly use cognitive warfare against the United States in order to shape U.S. decision-making.

The Institute for the Study of War has issued A Primer on Russian Cognitive Warfare — a detailed examination of Russia’s cognitive warfare against the United States, and how the United States should counter it.

Here is the study’s Executive Summary:

Understanding cognitive warfare is a national security requirement for the United States. Cognitive warfare is a form of warfare that focuses on influencing the opponent’s reasoning, decisions, and ultimately, actions to secure strategic objectives without fighting or with less military effort than would otherwise be required. China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea increasingly use cognitive warfare against the United States in order to shape US decision-making. Cognitive warfare can be defeated. The United States and its allies can neutralize adversaries’ cognitive warfare through systematic awareness and by exploiting the weaknesses that drive US adversaries to rely on cognitive warfare in the first place. Cognitive warfare is much more than misinformation or disinformation. It uses an array of tools, including the use of selective and partial truth in messaging, often integrated with economic, diplomatic, and military action up to major combat operations. Cognitive warfare is distinguished by its focus on achieving its aims by influencing the opponent’s perceptions of the world and decision-making rather than by the direct use of force.

Russia is a key player in the cognitive warfare space and a model for China, Iran, and North Korea. Russia has effectively used cognitive warfare to facilitate its war in Ukraine, shape Western decision-making, obfuscate Russian objectives, preserve Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime, and mask Russia’s weaknesses.

Cognitive warfare is Russia’s way of war, governance, and occupation. The goals, means, and effects of Russian cognitive warfare are far greater than disinformation at the tactical level. Russian cognitive warfare is: