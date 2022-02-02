OUR PICKS NATO Brace for Russian Cyberattacks | FBI Obtained NSO’s Pegasus Spyware | Dangerous Illiberalism, and more

Published 2 February 2022

· U.S. Sends Top Security Official to Help NATO Brace for Russian Cyberattacks · Anti-vaccine Protest in Canada Prompts Outrage, Not Sympathy · Anders Behring Breivik, Killer in 2011 Norway Massacre, Is Denied Parole · ‘Boogaloo Boys’ Extremist in NYC Gets 4 Years Prison Time for Hoarded Ghost Guns · ‘Zero Tolerance’: More Than $60m to Combat Violent Extremism · Both the Right and Left Have Illiberal Factions. Which Is More Dangerous? · Birmingham Terrorist Who Plotted Soldier Beheading Denied Parole · Drone Company DJI Obscured Ties to Chinese State Funding, Documents Show · FBI Confirms It Obtained NSO’s Pegasus Spyware

U.S. Sends Top Security Official to Help NATO Brace for Russian Cyberattacks (David E. Sanger, New York Times)

Intelligence assessments suggest that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would most likely be preceded by cyberattacks on Ukraine’s electric grid, its communications systems and its government.

Anti-vaccine Protest in Canada Prompts Outrage, Not Sympathy (AP / Voice of America)

In a scene at odds with Canadians’ reputation for niceness and rule-following, thousands of protesters railing against vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions descended on the capital over the weekend, deliberately blocking traffic around Parliament Hill.

Some urinated and parked on the National War Memorial. One danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. A number carried signs and flags with swastikas.

In the aftermath of Canada’s biggest pandemic protest to date, the demonstrators have found little sympathy in a country where more than 80% are vaccinated. Many people were outraged by some of the crude behavior.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the Ottawa protesters a “fringe minority” and said they reflected the proliferation of “disinformation and misinformation online, conspiracy theorists, about microchips, about God knows what else that go with the tinfoil hats.”

Anders Behring Breivik, Killer in 2011 Norway Massacre, Is Denied Parole (New York Times)

Anders Behring Breivik, the Norwegian terrorist who killed 77 people in gun and bomb attacks in 2011, was denied parole on Tuesday by a Norwegian court that said he “appeared devoid of empathy and compassion for the victims of the terror.” Mr. Breivik, 42, who has served 10 years of a 21-year sentence for the attacks, showed no signs that his extremist views had waned during his years of incarceration. When the parole hearing began on Jan. 18, he entered the courtroom and made a Nazi-style salute. He also carried and wore signs emblazoned with racist messages, including one that read “Stop your genocide against our white nations.” Speaking to the judge, Mr. Breivik demanded that he be treated as a prisoner of war. Judge Dag Bjorvik oversaw the parole hearing, which lasted for two weeks and was held at Skien prison for security reasons. (Cont.)