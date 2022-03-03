OUR PICKS Cyber Realism in a Time of War | QAnon-inspired Violence | Cryptography

Published 2 March 2022

· QAnon-inspired Violence in the United States: An Empirical Assessment of a Misunderstood Threat · Treasury Publishes National Risk Assessments for Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing, and Proliferation Financing · Cyber Realism in a Time of War · On 19th DHS Anniversary, HSToday Experts Reveal Security Challenges in the Year Ahead · How the U.K. and the Senate Judiciary Committee Are Being Dangerously Foolish About Cryptography · Michigan Judge Rejects Entrapment Motion to Allow Trial in Alleged Plot against Governor · Middle East No Longer Region Most Affected By Terrorism, Global Report Finds

QAnon-Inspired Violence in the United States: An Empirical Assessment of a Misunderstood Threat (Michael A. Jensen and Sheehan Kane, Behavioral Sciences of Terrorism and Political Aggression)

National security experts in the United States have recently warned that the QAnon conspiracy theory is a danger that could soon rival more traditional terrorist threats. Are their fears warranted? Are QAnon supporters like other U.S. extremists? This paper addresses these questions by examining 100 QAnon sympathizers who committed crimes in the United States through August 2021. We argue that while QAnon presents a danger, it is not a traditional terrorist threat. QAnon offenders have not displayed the motivation or capabilities required to successfully carry out terrorist attacks. Rather, QAnon adherents have been primarily motivated to commit acts of interpersonal violence, often targeting those around them, including their own children. Moreover, while QAnon offenders come from diverse backgrounds, we find that many share characteristics that distinguish them from other U.S. extremists. QAnon crimes have been committed by a significant number of women, as well as individuals struggling with mental health concerns, substance use disorders, and family disruptions. Traditional counterterrorism strategies are not designed to mitigate threats of violence that are primarily found in the household. We argue that a public health response based on violence prevention and support services would be a more effective strategy for countering the conspiracy theory.

Treasury Publishes National Risk Assessments for Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing, and Proliferation Financing (Department of the Treasury)

The U.S. Department of the Treasury issued the 2022 National Risk Assessments (NRAs) on Money Laundering (NMLRA), Terrorist Financing (NTFRA) and Proliferation Financing (NPFRA). These documents highlight the most significant illicit finance threats, vulnerabilities, and risks facing the United States. The United States is vulnerable to all three forms of illicit finance because of the size and sophistication of the U.S. financial system and centrality of the U.S. dollar in the payment infrastructure of global trade.

Cyber Realism in a Time of War (Ciaran Martin, Lawfare)

Activity in the digital domain may affect the war in Eastern Europe at the margins, but it will not decide it. That should tell us something about the West’s cyber posture.

On 19th DHS Anniversary, HSToday Experts Reveal Security Challenges in the Year Ahead (HSToday)

The threat landscape has expanded and evolved across cyberspace, critical infrastructure, biological threats, and more.