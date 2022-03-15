OUR PICKS: UKRAINE WAR An Invasion 30 Years in the Making | Guerrilla War in Ukraine | Is This Putin’s “Suez Moment”?

Published 15 March 2022

Putin’s Nuclear Threats Are a Wake-Up Call for the World (Uri Friedman, The Atlantic)

The Russian leader’s actions have opened our eyes to how dependent we all are on the whims of one man and his nuclear arsenal.

This Is a Uniquely Perilous Moment (David Fench, The Atlantic)

Smaller-scale tactical nuclear weapons could bring the great powers into a brutal, deadly, and unprecedented conflict.

The West Needs to Prepare for Guerrilla War in Ukraine (Mark Galeotti, The Spectator)

It is still unclear whether the Russians will be able to recover from their unimpressive initial onslaught, but one way or another it seems likely that at least part of Ukraine will end up under Moscow’s control. It also seems pretty certain that Ukrainians behind the lines will not quietly submit, but instead wage a partisan war against the occupiers.

The West has made it pretty clear that it is committed to supporting any such resistance with weapons and other aid. If, as and when that happens, then we need to be considering quite what that will mean.

Is the Russian Air Force Actually Incapable of Complex Operations? (Justin Bronk, Prospect)

The signs point to an institutional inability to plan, brief and fly complex missions at scale

Law Firms Respond to Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine: How the Legal Industry & the Public Can Help (National Law Review)

The ramifications of Russia’s war are widespread. In Ukraine, infrastructural damage is considerable, an estimated 2 million civilians are evacuating or have been driven from their homes. The death toll remains uncertain at this time, but the Ukrainian health ministry estimates that hundreds of citizens have been killed as a result of the violence. Globally, financial markets are in a state of rapid flux, seeing huge rises in inflation, a strained supply chain and plummeting stock prices.

Law firms in the United States and abroad have responded to the conflict by offering pro bono services in anticipation of resultant legal complications and organized means by which money can be donated to Ukrainian humanitarian efforts.