CYBERSECURITY EDUCATION New Chief Information Officer (CIO) Program at NYU

Published 27 July 2022

Created in partnership with Emeritus, the new nine-month executive program helps senior technology leaders and CIOs advance their C-suite leadership skills, transform information systems, and navigate rapidly changing remote and workforce trends.

The New York University Tandon School of Engineeringis launching its inaugural Chief Information Officer (CIO) Program to provide senior technology leaders and CIOs with the tools, frameworks, and insights needed to advance their careers into executive leadership roles. The program is being launched in collaboration with Emeritus, the global leader in making world-class professional education accessible and affordable, and enrollment is now open for a September 2022 start.

Today’s CIOs are tasked with a wide range of functional responsibilities — including increasing operational efficiency, improving customer experience, and transforming business processes — as well as future-looking responsibilities, such as bolstering cybersecurity, leading digital transformation, and more. Executive teams and senior leaders increasingly view CIOs as critical changemakers, turning to them to lead ambitious and wide-ranging business and technology initiatives. This new program will provide current and aspiring CIOs with the knowledge to lead these endeavors successfully and play a vital role in their organizations.

Participants will join a global cohort benefiting from the program’s in-depth curriculum, expert faculty, and invaluable networking opportunities. The program includes 19 weeks of core modules (focused on IT, technology, and business leadership), followed by 16 weeks of online electives (candidates choose two). Throughout the course, participants will work on a capstone project that will serve as a CIO road map. The course culminates with a networking event, reunion, and graduation on the NYU Tandon campus in Brooklyn. Upon successful completion of the program, participants will be awarded a verified digital certificate by NYU Tandon School of Engineering.

“The pandemic cemented the CIO as a mission-critical C-suite member, and they’re under pressure to deliver strategic recommendations to their organizations, especially amidst the rise of hybrid and remote work,” says Len Peters, CIO and C-suite advisor and CIO Program faculty director at NYU Tandon School of Engineering. “This program will provide these executives with the skills and knowledge needed to give their organizations a competitive edge in today’s evolving business climate.”

The program is led by experienced industry practitioners — including Peters; Sanjay Macwan, global CIO and CISO; and Minerva Tantoco, chief AI officer at the NYU McSilver Institute and former chief technology officer for the City of New York — who will provide valuable insight and teaching to participants, alongside one-on-one success coaches.

“Modern CIOs are challenged with dividing their time and expertise between a wide range of responsibilities in the enterprise, and therefore require multidisciplinary training,” says Lisa Rohrer, Senior Advisor, University Partnerships at Emeritus. “We’re honored to partner with NYU to provide this immersive learning journey for new and experienced executives.”

“This partnership with Emeritus is another example of NYU Tandon’s commitment to lifelong learning, a commitment that starts before college with our K12 STEM initiatives, and continues post graduation through a range of flexible, evolving opportunities for every stage of professional life,” said Jelena Kovačević, Dean of the New York University Tandon School of Engineering. “The inaugural CIO program identifies opportunities to learn skills and insights that companies need in order to face tomorrow’s challenges.”

The program is currently enrolling eligible participants with a minimum of ten years of work experience for a September 29, 2022, start date. To apply or request additional information, please visit the program page.

