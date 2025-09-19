SECURITY INDUSTRY The Security Industry’s Blind Spot - Management

By Pierre Alcantara

Published 19 September 2025

The global security industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world. Driven by rising crime rates, growing urbanization, and heightened awareness of personal and property safety, the demand for private security services continues to soar.

Despite its growth and importance, the security industry faces a significant shortfall that undermines its effectiveness: the lack of skilled management with proper knowledge on how to lead security personnel.

Security guards are not just accessories to infrastructure; they provide an invaluable service. Their visibility, conduct, responsiveness, and professionalism directly shape how clients perceive the quality of security service.

Yet the managers responsible for leading and developing these frontline workers are often underprepared, undertrained, and sometimes entirely unequipped for the role.

Management in many security firms tends to focus narrowly on the logistics of the day-to-day, for example, scheduling posts and special assignments. This operational mindset leaves little room for strategic thinking or talent development, resulting in low morale, high turnover, and inconsistent quality of service.

Skilled management is critical in any industry, but in security, its importance is magnified. Guards are frequently placed in high-pressure environments where they must use discretion, maintain professionalism, and respond quickly to incidents. Without strong managerial support, guards are more likely to become disengaged, reactive, and prone to burnout.

Moreover, the lack of a clear career path or professional development plan often leads guards to view their roles as “temporary jobs” rather than long-term careers. Effective managers can help change this perception by mentoring, providing feedback, recognizing achievements, and offering growth opportunities.

Some ways to Strengthen Management in the Security Industry:

Enhanced Training & Development: Security companies must invest in continuous management training. This should include people management, conflict resolution, motivation strategies, performance evaluation, and leadership development. Many managers are promoted from within without formal training in these areas, leaving them ill-prepared to effectively guide and inspire their teams;

Stronger Accountability Systems: Upper management must ensure managers are held accountable for their actions. Too often, poor leadership behaviors—such as favoritism, neglect, or retaliation—go unchecked. Establishing clear accountability measures not only promotes fairness but also builds trust among security staff;

Shaping a Positive Culture: The security industry often struggles with the “Golem Effect,” where low expectations from leaders result in poor performance from staff. To counter this, organizations should foster a culture of encouragement and recognition. Simple gestures of appreciation and consistent positive reinforcement can significantly boost morale, confidence, and overall performance.

Pierre Alcantara is the President of Alcantara Global Security (AGS) and currently oversees Security Command Center Operations at the One World Trade Center.

