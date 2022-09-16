ENERGY SECUERITY Is China Reexporting Russian Gas to Europe?

By Jo Harper

Published 16 September 2022

As the EU attempts to unpick its reliance on Russian gas, it could become more dependent on Chinese supplies, some of which come from Russia. This might undermine the aim of reducing purchases of its fossil fuels.

As China and Russia meet to consider wider issues, reports indicate that exports of Russian gas are finding their way into Europe – via China.

“The global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market is increasingly well-integrated, and regional demand shifts can help balance otherwise tight markets. This redirection of flows serves the interests of all parties involved,” Nicholas Kumleben, director of energy research at macroeconomic advisory firm Greenmantle, told DW.

Ahead of the winter, Europe’s gas storage is now almost 80% full, partly thanks to LNG exports from China, The Nikkei reports. Russia has drastically reduced gas supplies to Europe since its invasion of Ukraine.

China Accelerating Exports of Gas

Chinese LNG companies have increased supplies for overseas markets in response to rising demand.

So far this year, Chinese companies have sold 4 million tons of LNG on international markets. That represents about 7% of Europe’s gas consumption for the first half of the year. Evidence of this came from China’s JOVO Group, an LNG broker, which said it had sold an LNG cargo worth as much as $100 million (€103 million) to a European buyer.

China’s biggest oil refiner, Sinopec Group, also said it had been channeling excess LNG into the international market. Local media said Sinopec had sold 45 cargoes of LNG, or about 3.15 million tons.

“If Europe is buying LNG from China, then yes, potentially some of it may be Russian, if it’s mixed in particular,” Anna Mikulska from the Center for Energy Studies at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy told DW. “I do not believe there are any rules of content origin — in the end it is still an issue of displacement of volumes really.”

This seems like getting around sanctions on Russia, although the EU has not sanctioned Russian gas. Russia has systematically cut the supply and LNG markets are interconnected.

“There is nothing the EU can do beyond not buying from China but then exposing themselves to potentially serious gas shortages in the winter,” Mikulska added. “This way it’s China and not Russia that captures the potential additional profits from reselling this gas.”

China Buying Russian Gas

Russia’s sales of pipeline gas to China grew by almost 65% in the first six months of the year compared with 2021. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, China’s spending on energy imports from Russia has jumped to $35 billion, from $20 billion a year earlier, Bloomberg reported.

Russia’s Gazprom and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) signed a $400 billion 30-year