GRID RESILIENCE The Benefits of Integrating Electric Vehicles into Electricity Distribution Systems

By Nadia Panossian

Published 17 November 2022

As the cost of EVs continues to decrease, the industry matures, incentives grow, and charging infrastructure improves, EVs could make up the vast majority of vehicles on the road in 2050. Many studies have looked at how increased electricity demand will affect the bulk power system in the United States, but public analysis of the impacts on the distribution system has been less prevalent.

Electric vehicle (EV) adoption is increasing—and fast. At this point, you may own one or probably know someone who does.

As the cost of EVs continues to decrease, the industry matures, incentives grow, and charging infrastructure improves, EVs could make up the vast majority of vehicles on the road in 2050. The U.S. federal government also set a goal for EVs to comprise half of all new vehicle sales by 2030.

Many studies have looked at how increased electricity demand will affect the bulk power system in the United States (spoiler—there will not be big impacts for a while), but public analysis of the impacts on the distribution system has been less prevalent.

Distribution system planners need more information about what to expect so they can strategically plan system upgrades, implement EV charging control methods, and develop new market solutions, if needed, to accommodate EV loads.

That is why at NREL we are researching how to best integrate lots of EVs in electric distribution systems. We are finding that if distribution system planning is done right, there does not have to be much additional strain on the grid, and system planners can largely avoid costly system upgrades—translating to lower retail rates.

Expanding Upon Existing Research

Much of the previous research on EVs and the distribution system has focused on plug-in hybrid EVs, which have smaller batteries; however, more and more people are moving toward fully electric vehicles. Most studies also have not considered EVs with other distributed energy resources (DERs) or EV adoption levels above 40%.

Finally, much of the research has only considered newer distribution feeders where early adopters live and where at-home charging is readily available. But if half of vehicle sales are going to be EVs in 2030, they will need to charge in more communities with a wide range of distribution grids, including older and already stressed feeders.

So, it is clear that we need more full-scale, realistic distribution system modeling to capture the full range of distribution system voltages and infrastructure ages. Through our work at NREL, we are expanding on the research efforts thus far to look at high adoption rates of long-range EVs, larger distribution test systems with higher levels of DERs, and more advanced EV charge control methods.