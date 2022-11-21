THE RUSSIA CONNECTION American Investor Known for Russian Nightclub Died of “Blunt Force Injuries” Due to Fall

By Todd Prince and Mike Eckel

Published 22 November 2022

An American stockbroker who made a fortune in the Russian market in the 1990s and 2000s and later co-founded a posh Moscow nightclub before leaving the country died of blunt force injuries suffered as a result of a fall from a Washington, D.C. building.

The findings, released on November 16 by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME), confirm that Dan Rapoport died on August 14 after falling from a height, but do not conclusively explain the circumstances leading up to his death.

Washington police told RFE/RL that an investigation into his death had ended and declined further comment. Earlier this year, a police spokeswoman told RFE/RL that foul play was not suspected, but that final conclusions were pending the autopsy.

Rapoport’s untimely death triggered much speculation because he had voiced support for ardent Kremlin foe Aleksei Navalny before leaving Russia and, while living in Kyiv in recent years, had been a vocal supporter of Ukraine and an outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Washington metropolitan police found Rapoport’s body on August 14 on the sidewalk outside 2400 M Street, a nine-story apartment building in the northwest part of the city.

The medical examiner’s report said Rapoport, 52, died of “multiple blunt force injuries due to fall from height” and described the death as “sudden/unexplained.” The report also said the manner of his death was “undetermined.”

The OCME said no other information would be immediately released.

A preliminary police report said officers responded to a report of a “jumper” on the evening of August 14, and the man, later identified as Rapoport, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

The apartment building has an open rooftop with a pool, running track, and seating area for residents.

The police report said officers found $2,620 in cash on Rapoport when they discovered his body on the sidewalk, along with headphones, a cracked cell phone, a Florida driver’s license, and other items.

He was wearing flip-flops, perhaps indicating he had been at the pool on the roof prior to falling.

Brianna Burch, a police spokesperson, told RFE/RL in August that there did not appear to be anyone with Rapoport at the time and there were no listed witnesses. In follow-up correspondences with RFE/RL through early November, the police continued to say they did not suspect foul play.