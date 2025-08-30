OUR PICKS FEMA’s Chaotic Summer Has Gone from Bad to Worse | For Hate Groups, It's a Lucrative Era on the Internet | The Winning Economics of Cybersecurity, and more

Our Own Lysenko (Nick Catoggio, The Dispatch)

Giving Americans the health system they voted for.

States Begin to See Job Losses from Trump’s Cuts, Housing and Spending Slowdowns (Tim Henderson, Stateline)

Virginia and New Jersey have been hit especially hard, a Stateline analysis shows.

Why We Still Don’t Know Where COVID-19 Came from. And Why We Need to Find Out. (Gustavo Palacios, Adolfo García-Sastre, and David A. Relma, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)

Five years after COVID-19 emerged, killing millions, costing trillions, and disrupting global life, we still don’t have a definitive answer as to the origins of the pandemic and the virus. This continued uncertainty is not due to scientific limitations but the withholding of critical information, particularly by China.