Our Own Lysenko (Nick Catoggio, The Dispatch)
Giving Americans the health system they voted for.
States Begin to See Job Losses from Trump’s Cuts, Housing and Spending Slowdowns (Tim Henderson, Stateline)
Virginia and New Jersey have been hit especially hard, a Stateline analysis shows.
Why We Still Don’t Know Where COVID-19 Came from. And Why We Need to Find Out. (Gustavo Palacios, Adolfo García-Sastre, and David A. Relma, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)
Five years after COVID-19 emerged, killing millions, costing trillions, and disrupting global life, we still don’t have a definitive answer as to the origins of the pandemic and the virus. This continued uncertainty is not due to scientific limitations but the withholding of critical information, particularly by China.
Tanks, Tech, and Tungsten: The Strategic Mineral Alliance the West Needs (Fabian E. Villalobos, Khrystyna Holynska, and Peter Handley, War on the Rock)
What good is a tank if you can’t get the metals to build it?
This week’s meeting between U.S., Ukrainian, and European leaders showed potential progress towards security cooperation. And while the new U.S.-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund agreement marks an important step toward increasing the resilience of both U.S. and European supply chains, there is more work to be done. Building on this momentum, the United States and the European Union should seek closer critical minerals supply chain cooperation.
There are several opportunities for the two economies to work together by focusing on defense and security — rather than the economic and clean energy framing of the past. Tighter cooperation could strengthen the E.U. defense-industrial base, enhance military readiness, and strengthen NATO’s deterrence posture while enabling the United States to secure critical minerals, preserve manufacturing capacity, and redirect precious resources to the Indo-Pacific. Supply chain cooperation would also help both sides reduce dependence on China, which dominates the critical minerals market by creating oversupply and using export restrictions. Indeed, the China challenge requires the United States and Europe to work together.
The cooperation mechanisms we highlight — trade guardrails, bolstering industrial base efforts, and leveraging lessons learned — are novel and could be included within existing frameworks, a broader U.S.-E.U. minerals deal, or as individual agreements.