WORLD ROUNDUP Mapping the Russia-Ukraine War Endgame | Untold Story of Bolsonaro’s Weird and Wild Coup Attempt | A Surprise U.S. Navy Surge in the Caribbean, and more

Published 30 August 2025

The Untold Story of Bolsonaro’s Weird and Wild Coup Attempt (Economist)

How Brazil’s ex-president and his cronies tried to take down democracy.

Brazil Offers America a Lesson in Democratic Maturity (Economist)

It is a test case for how countries recover from a populist fever.

State-Sponsored Antisemitism on Australian Soil: Why Australia’s Response Matters (Justin Bassi and James Corera, The Strategist)

Yesterday’s announcement that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had directed at least two antisemitic attacks in Australia confirmed that foreign regimes are interfering in our societies. They’re doing it not just to illegally protect their domestic interests but to divide our nation.

As the government expelled Iran’s ambassador in response, Director-General of Security Mike Burgess told us the IRGC was behind attacks on the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne and on Lewis’ Continental Kitchen in Sydney. These were not random acts of hate. They were deliberate operations designed to intimidate Australia’s Jewish community and fracture Australian society from within.

Iran was exporting its ideological hatred and violence to our streets.

As Taiwanese Finally Begin Imagining War, a TV Series Depicts It for Them (Jane Rickards, The Strategist)

It’s an odd thing that most Taiwanese people, threatened for decades with war by China to seize them and their island, don’t think about the possibility much. For decades, it’s just seemed unimaginable.

But over the past few years, quite a few have begun turning their minds to what it would be like, discussing the matter with friends. Now, amid that cultural shift, a television series has appeared, depicting what they’ve been imagining.

It’s Zero Day Attack, the first mainstream Taiwanese TV series or movie on the subject.

A Haunting New View of Assad’s Brutality in Syria (Economist)

It could one day be used in trials against members of the regime.

A Surprise U.S. Navy Surge in the Caribbean (Economist)

Is the goal mere theatre or Venezuelan regime change?

Inside an Arctic Town on the Frontline of Russian Hybrid War (Anastasiia Lapatina, Lawfare)

Kirkenes, situated miles from the Russian border, is a microcosm of Russia’s constant hybrid warfare on Western soil.

Setting the Stage: Cyber Contingency Campaigning (Michael P. Fischerkeller, Emily O. Goldman, and Richard J. Harknett, Lawfare)

Cyber contingency campaigning, involving sustained cyber activity in peacetime, could be strategically impactful in a China-Taiwan scenario.

Right-Wing Influencer: Advertising for Fascism (ND)

The youth organization of the NPD successor party Die Heimat, Junge Nationalisten (JN), for example, relies on decentralized “Tiktok divisions” in addition to numerous newly founded so-called Revolte local groups, as a digital report by the Else-Frenkel-Brunswik-Institut (EFBI) in Leipzig noted. These groups “pursue a sophisticated social media strategy by using youth-oriented aesthetics such as bomber jackets, sneakers, combat boots or fashwave looks and combining topics such as migration with identity and self-valorization offers”, writes Alexander Ritzmann from the Counter Extremism Project (CEP).

Mapping the Russia-Ukraine War Endgame (Graham Allison, National Interest)

Ukraine faces a difficult choice: end the war and risk conceding territory or fight on and absorb more material, manpower, and territorial losses.