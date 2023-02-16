WORLD ROUNDUP British Parents Urged to Report Their Radicalized Teens | Gung-Ho Poland Is Becoming a Military Leader in Europe | Kim Jong-un Tightens Grip on Power, and more

Published 16 February 2023

· Russia Has Deployed 97% of Army in Ukraine but Is Struggling to Advance, U.K. Says

U.S., allies gather for a second day of talks on boosting supplies to Kyiv · Parents Urged to Report Their Radicalized Teens Using Online Form

Only 166 of the 6,406 referrals to the Prevent program in the year to March 2022 were made by friends or relatives · Gung-Ho Poland Is Becoming a Military Leader in Europe

The Franco-German axis is tired and NATO is looking eastwards · Moscow’s Military Capabilities Are in Question After Failed Battle for Ukrainian City

The scale of Moscow’s losses there is only now beginning to come into focus · Was Pablo Neruda Murdered?

There has long been suspicion that Neruda was murdered by Pinochet’s military dictatorship · U.S. Worried by Myanmar Junta, Russia Expanding Nuclear Cooperation

Myanmar has been suspected of pursuing a nuclear weapons program in the past. · Kim Jong-un Tightens Grip on Power with Purge of Party Officials

Restless leader acts amid reports of worst food crisis since the famines of the 1990s · Russia ‘Loses 2,000 Troops for Every 100 Yards Won’

Costly Russian human wave assaults in eastern Ukraine

Russia Has Deployed 97% of Army in Ukraine but Is Struggling to Advance, U.K. Says (Isabel Coles and David Luhnow, Wall Street Journal)

The U.K. said Russia has deployed nearly its entire army in Ukraine, increasing pressure along the front line in the east of the country but falling short of a breakthrough.

Ukrainian officials have warned of a renewed Russian onslaught to coincide with the first anniversary of Moscow’s invasion next week. But some Western officials say the offensive is unlikely to be one single event. Russian forces have redoubled attacks along the front lines in eastern Ukraine in recent weeks, eking out gains after a series of reversals last year.

Parents Urged to Report Their Radicalized Teens Using Online Form (Matt Dathan, The Times)

The Home Office will encourage the parents of radicalized teenagers to report them to the government’s counterextremism program by using an online form on the gov.uk website.

Only 166 of the 6,406 referrals to the Prevent program in the year to March 2022 were made by friends or relatives, a rate of 2.6 per cent.

William Shawcross, the author of an independent review of the counterextremism program, said counterterrorism and civil society groups working with Prevent had “stressed to me the importance of friends and family coming forward about individuals for whom they have a concern”.

Gung-Ho Poland Is Becoming a Military Leader in Europe (Roger Boyes, The Times)

The big achievement of the war has been a semblance of western unity towards Russia, a cultural revolution even in countries such as Gazprom-friendly Germany and once-neutral Finland. Splits emerge only when the debate turns to sending new, more powerful weapons to Zelensky.

Moscow’s Military Capabilities Are in Question After Failed Battle for Ukrainian City (Marc Santora, New York Times)

A disastrous Russian assault on Vuhledar, viewed as an opening move in an expected spring offensive, has renewed doubts about Moscow’s ability to sustain a large-scale ground assault.

Was Pablo Neruda Murdered? (Jack Nicas, New York Times)

There has long been suspicion that Chile’s military dictatorship poisoned the nation’s most famous poet. A decade-long investigation has produced tantalizing clues, but nothing more.

U.S. Worried by Myanmar Junta, Russia Expanding Nuclear Cooperation (Ingyin Naing, VOA News)

Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation, known as ROSATOM, and the Myanmar junta signed the “intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of the use of nuclear energy” on February 6. Myanmar has been suspected of pursuing a nuclear weapons program in the past.

Kim Jong-un Tightens Grip on Power with Purge of Party Officials (Richard Lloyd Parry, The Times)

Kim Jong-un is securing his grip on power in North Korea with a reshuffle of military officers, party cadres and government apparatchiks, according to the South Korean authorities.

News of the changes has come as foreign observers, including the South Korean government, reported growing signs of the worst food shortages that North Korea has had this century. But South Korea’s unification minister, who is responsible for relations with the North, has cast doubt on the growing belief that Kim, 39, is preparing his young daughter to succeed him eventually as supreme leader.

According to analysis by the unification ministry, the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) has replaced 40 per cent of politburo members who held office a year prior, and 60 per cent of officials in the party secretariat.

Russia ‘Loses 2,000 Troops for Every 100 Yards Won’ (Bruno Waterfield and George Grylls, The Times)

Russia is losing as many as 2,000 men for every 100 yards gained in human wave assaults in eastern Ukraine, according to NATO intelligence.

The figures came after a day of pledges by NATO defense ministers to equip Ukraine against the Russian offensive, particularly its aerial threat, amid reports that the Kremlin is massing fighter jets, bombers and attack helicopters on its western borders.