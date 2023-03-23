OUR PICKS Are We Prepared for a North Korean Nuclear Attack? | A ‘Parade’ of Anti-Semites on Broadway | A Water System So Broken, and more

Published 23 March 2023

A ‘Parade’ of Anti-Semites on Broadway (Yair Rosenberg, The Atlantic)

Now as then, anti-Jewish prejudice proliferates because it fulfills profound but unstated needs in those attracted to its addled ideas. It is easier to blame an ailing economy on the Rothschilds, a failed marriage on the Jews, a flawed foreign policy on the Jewish lobby, or unchecked American police violence on the Jewish state than it is to look within at the internal causes of these calamities. Now as then, we face a rise in conspiratorial grievance, which inevitably falls upon imagined Jewish culprits.

A Water System So Broken That One Pipe Leaks 5 Million Gallons a Day (Sarah Fowler, New York Times)

As a water shortage ballooned into a crisis in Jackson, Miss., the leak grew bigger and bigger, gouging out a swimming pool-size crater in the earth.

NYC Bike Path Terrorist to Serve Life in Prison After Jury Fails to Reach Unanimous Decision on Death Penalty (Lauren del Valle, CNN)

A terrorist convicted of committing a 2017 attack for ISIS that killed eight on a New York City bike path will serve life in prison after a jury said Monday it could not reach a unanimous decision on the death penalty. Sayfullo Saipov effectively learned his sentence when the jury in the penalty phase of his trial in Manhattan federal court told a judge that it was unable to reach an undivided decision favoring the death penalty on any of the nine capital counts it was asked to consider. A unanimous decision would have been required to sentence Saipov to death in the first death penalty trial under the Biden administration. Absent the death penalty, the statutorily mandated sentence for the convictions is life in prison, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York said. US District Judge Vernon Broderick did not immediately impose the mandated sentence Monday, and said an official sentencing date will be scheduled.

Are We Prepared for a North Korean Nuclear Attack? (Richard Weitz, National Interest)

Pyongyang’s recent missile tests demonstrate that Washington must do more to modernize American missile defenses.

7 Experts on Trump’s Call for Protests and Social Media Threat Models (Justin Hendrix, Just Security)

Comparing expert analyses of the threat of domestic extremist violence with assessments by social media platforms.