Published 10 October 2023

· Guns Are Seized in U.S. Schools Each Day. The Numbers Are Soaring.

Last school year, news reports identified more than 1,150 guns brought to K-12 campuses but seized before anyone fired them

· A Fake Biden Video Shows the Limits of Meta’s Deepfake Policies

The social media giant erred by leaving up an altered video baselessly suggesting President Biden is a “pedophile”

· Elon Musk Is Shitposting His Way Through the Israel-Hamas War

X’s Trust and Safety team says it’s working to remove false information related to the Israel-Hamas war. Meanwhile, Elon Musk is sharing conspiracies and chatting with QAnon promoters.

· Army Moves Ahead on Ukraine-Style Bomber Drones

Two firms will show off gear that enables UAVs to drop a range of standard Army munitions

· It’s Time to Treat Satellites as Critical Infrastructure

Everyone needs to work together to ensure satellites are designed with proper physical security and cybersecurity in mind and that potential vulnerabilities are sufficiently tested and addressed.

· 3 Ways DARPA Aims to Tame ‘Strategic Chaos’ with AI

Combat is too complicated and chaotic for existing AI to analyze, and DARPA is trying to figure out the best way to combine algorithms with human expertise

· The CIA’s Data-Challenged AI Imperative

Mastering the technology is key to being able to “disrupt those entities that do not,” said an agency cyber policy official