OUR PICKSGuns Are Seized in U.S. Schools Each Day | Treating Satellites as Critical Infrastructure | The CIA’s Data-Challenged AI Imperative, and more
· Army Moves Ahead on Ukraine-Style Bomber Drones
Two firms will show off gear that enables UAVs to drop a range of standard Army munitions
· It’s Time to Treat Satellites as Critical Infrastructure
Everyone needs to work together to ensure satellites are designed with proper physical security and cybersecurity in mind and that potential vulnerabilities are sufficiently tested and addressed.
· 3 Ways DARPA Aims to Tame ‘Strategic Chaos’ with AI
Combat is too complicated and chaotic for existing AI to analyze, and DARPA is trying to figure out the best way to combine algorithms with human expertise
· The CIA’s Data-Challenged AI Imperative
Mastering the technology is key to being able to “disrupt those entities that do not,” said an agency cyber policy official
Guns Are Seized in U.S. Schools Each Day. The Numbers Are Soaring. (Robert Klemko, John Woodrow Cox, Lizzie Johnson and Steven Rich, Washington Post)
Last school year, news reports identified more than 1,150 guns brought to K-12 campuses but seized before anyone fired them, according to an investigation by The Washington Post. That’s more than six guns each day, on average. Nationwide, 1 in 47 school-age children — 1.1 million students — attended a school where at least one gun was found and reported on by the media in the 2022-2023 school year.
A Fake Biden Video Shows the Limits of Meta’s Deepfake Policies (Cristiano Lima, Washington Post)
Meta’s oversight board announced Tuesday that it will review whether the social media giant erred by leaving up an altered video baselessly suggesting President Biden is a “pedophile,” marking the first time the panel will directly take up doctored media.
The case is poised to explore a controversial gap in Meta’s policies: While the platform bans videos that have been altered by artificial intelligence to show someone saying “words that they did not say,” these rules do not apply to simpler fakes made with basic tech.
The review could have ripple effects on Meta’s policies around fake or distorted clips during the 2024 elections, an issue officials are increasingly raising as a concern.
Elon Musk Is Shitposting His Way Through the Israel-Hamas War (David Gilbert, Wired)
Yesterday’s night, what’s left of the Trust and Safety team at X (formerly Twitter) announced the measures it was taking to try and curb the virulent spread of disinformation around the Israel-Hamas war on its platform.
The statement, issued three days after the conflict began, reads: “As the events continue to unfold rapidly, a cross-company leadership group has assessed this moment as a crisis requiring the highest level of response.”
One person who does not appear to be part of this crisis team is X owner Elon Musk.
Instead of tackling the dangerous disinformation problem on his platform, Musk instead spent yeterday night into this morning continuing to spread disinformation about the conflict, conversing with a known QAnon promoter, boosting anti-Muslim conspiracy theories, and laughing at a video detailing how transphobic content on X can get you new followers.