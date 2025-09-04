OUR PICKS Why Nuclear Is Now a Booming Industry | The Sad and Sorry Tale of Cyber Command | The Lingering Uncertainty in Judge Breyer’s Newsom v. Trump Ruling, and more

Published 4 September 2025

· Will Artificial Intelligence Do More Harm Than Good for U.S. Growth? · Nuclear Fuel: The Art and Science of the Nuclear Renaissance · Why Nuclear Is Now a Booming Industry · The Lingering Uncertainty in Judge Breyer’s Newsom v. Trump Ruling · Fifth Circuit Grants Preliminary Injunction Against AEA Tren de Aragua Removals · The Sad and Sorry Tale of Cyber Command’s Seven-Year Failure

Will Artificial Intelligence Do More Harm Than Good for U.S. Growth? (Rebecca Patterson and Ishaan Thakker, CFR)

AI investments have contributed meaningfully to U.S. economic growth, but investors could find this financial boon is a double-edged sword next year when it brings greater job cuts.

Nuclear Fuel: The Art and Science of the Nuclear Renaissance (Rashmi Singh, National Interest)

AI-driven data centers are fueling a nuclear energy revival, but stable US nuclear fuel supply chains remain critical to meeting growing power demands.

Why Nuclear Is Now a Booming Industry (Economist)

Even if an atomic revival is far from assured.

The Lingering Uncertainty in Judge Breyer’s Newsom v. Trump Ruling (Chris Mirasola, Lawfare)

Judge Breyer’s opinion uncovers important facts about the ongoing military deployment to California but leaves critical legal questions unanswered.

Fifth Circuit Grants Preliminary Injunction Against AEA Tren de Aragua Removals (Bertina Kudrin and Megan Thomas, Lawfare)

The three-judge panel found that the petitioners were likely to succeed on the merits because the AEA’s required predicates of declared war, invasion, or predatory incursion were not met based on the government’s facts.

The Sad and Sorry Tale of Cyber Command’s Seven-Year Failure (Aden Magee, War on the Rocks)

What if I told you a major U.S. Department of Defense component assumed responsibility for building a critical warfighting capability negligently disregarded this duty, and ultimately allowed this capability to reach a point of failure? Well, that’s exactly what happened with U.S. Cyber Command.