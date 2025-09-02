WORLD ROUNDUP Xi Jinping’s Anti-American Party | How to Try, and Fail, to Carry Out a Coup | Trump Cedes the Clean Energy Lead to China, and more

Published 2 September 2025

Xi Jinping’s Anti-American Party (Economist)

To see the cost of Trump’s bullying, tally the world leaders flocking to China.

Trump Cedes the Clean Energy Lead to China (Christina Lu, Foreign Policy)

As Washington turns its back on wind and solar, Beijing is racing ahead.

The Evolution of Famine in Gaza, in Maps and Charts (Economist)

For the first time, catastrophic levels of hunger have been confirmed in the strip.

Targeting Iran’s Leaders, Israel Found a Weak Link: Their Bodyguards (Farnaz Fassihi, Ronen Bergman, and Mark Mazzetti, New York Times)

Israel was able to track the movements of key Iranian figures and assassinate them during the 12-day war this spring by following the cellphones carried by members of their security forces.

Expert Warns of Russian Drone Espionage (ZDFHeute)

Russian drones are increasingly appearing over German military bases and the routes of arms transports to Ukraine. The media report systematic espionage. Germany is said to be inadequately prepared for the resulting dangers. In an interview with ZDFheute live, security and intelligence expert Hans-Jakob Schindler explains how Russia operates and what weaknesses German authorities have. Russia’s espionage is about assessing and gradually destroying the fighting power of its opponents. The aim is “also to undermine cohesion within an opposing society, in this case Germany”. To achieve this, Moscow relies on “misinformation and disinformation, propaganda, but also by spreading fear”, explains Schindler.

How to Try, and Fail, to Carry Out a Coup (Ana Ionova, New York Times)

Brazil’s former president, Jair Bolsonaro, stands trial on Tuesday, accused of plotting a coup after losing the 2022 elections. Evidence suggests this is how he tried to do it.

How Neo-Nazis Used the Shield of “Ordinary Mums and Dads” Anti-immigration Rallies to Sell White Supremacy (Guardian)

From online grievances about migration to men dressed in black in a sea of Australian flags, far-right groups clearly intended to capitalize on events.

Police Investigating Plans to Hold “U.K.’s Biggest White Power Gig for a Decade” in Great Yarmouth (ITV)

The planned far-right music festival is said to take place on 6 and 7 September in Great Yarmouth and Norfolk Police said officers were currently making inquiries in a bid to establish where the event may take place.

It is being organized by Blood and Honour, which anti-racism campaigners describe as a neo-Nazi music promotion network and right-wing extremist political group.

Who Is Winning in AI—China or America? (Economist)

China offers the world a values-free, results-based vision of AI governance.