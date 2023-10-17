CHINA WATCH U.S., Marshall Islands Security Deal Will Limit China’s Access to Western Pacific

By Jessica Stone

Published 17 October 2023

The Republic of the Marshall Islands and the U.S. signed agreements Monday evening that will give Washington a stronger presence in the Western Pacific and the right to deny China and other nations access to the islands’ territorial waters.

The agreements put in place Washington’s offer to provide $2.3 billion in economic assistance to the Marshall Islands over 20 years. In exchange, Washington will be able to deny access to the 2.1 million square kilometers surrounding the Marshall Islands.

When that is combined with the waters and airspace of the U.S. Pacific territories of Guam and the Northern Marianas, the U.S. military will gain control over a vast sector of the Western Pacific at a time when China is attempting to expand its influence over the region.

“This is an important investment in our shared Pacific future,” said Carmen Cantor, assistant secretary for insular and international affairs at the Department of the Interior, in remarks prepared before the signing at the East-West Center in Honolulu, an event that was closed to the press.

“Enhancing our special relationship with the Marshall Islands is a critical part of our efforts, and we look forward to taking many more steps together in the future,” Cantor said in the prepared statement.

“This agreement will strengthen the relationship and address outstanding issues as well as continuing mutual obligations,” said Jack Ading, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade for the Republic of the Marshall Islands according to a statement.

The Marshall Islands are the last of the three so-called Freely Associated States to reach final implementing agreements with Washington. The Republic of Palau and Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) signed their parallel agreements with Washington in May.

But the Marshall Islands wanted specific funds to address the environmental and health impacts of 67 U.S. atmospheric nuclear weapons tests between 1946 and 1958. Island residents face elevated cancer rates, among other health issues.

Environmental concerns include radioactive soil, dying coral reefs and a loss of biodiversity, according to a 2012 United Nations report.

The agreements signed Monday between the Marshall Islands and the United States do not contain any reference to additional funds to address the impacts of U.S. nuclear testing on the Marshallese people.

However, Ading said in his statement, that the Marshalls would “repurpose” $700 million under the agreement “to address the extraordinary needs of those who have suffered hardships and challenges from the nuclear testing program.”