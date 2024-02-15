WORLD ROUNDUP Warning from House Intel About Russia’s Space Power | Channel Migrants Being Monitored Over Extremism Fears | Neo-Nazi Music Shows Return to Europe, and more

Published 14 February 2024

· Donald Trump’s Misogyny Deters NATO from Female Leader

Mark Rutte, rather than Ursula von der Leyen, now favorite for key role against Russian aggression · Warning from House Intel Is About Russia’s Space Power

The intelligence is related to Moscow’s weaponization of its orbital systems, one of those informed about its content said · Experts Warn of Possible Terrorist Attack by North Korea

Risk of ‘jihad-like’ strike grows after regime’s rejection of peaceful unification · Germany’s Top Security Official Wants Easier Ways to Track Right-Wing Extremist Financing

Setting up an “early recognition unit” to detect far-right and foreign disinformation campaigns as early as possible · The Head of UN’s Nuclear Watchdog Warns Iran Is ‘Not Entirely Transparent’ on Its Atomic Program

Tehran has accumulated enough enriched uranium to build several weapons, if it so chose · Neo-Nazi Music Shows Return to Europe

The upcoming Call of Terror and Hot Shower mini-festivals are opportunities for European neo-Nazis to network and raise money for extremist activities · Channel Migrants Being Monitored Over Extremism Fears

‘Significant minority’ of small boat arrivals have criminal pasts, Robert Jenrick says · Worst Antisemitism in U.K. for 40 Years

Home secretary promises to protect Jewish community as charity says many examples of abuse ‘celebrated’ the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack

Donald Trump’s Misogyny Deters NATO from Female Leader (Bruno Waterfield, The Times)

NATO has dropped plans to have a woman at the helm of the alliance because of fears that Donald Trump’s “misogyny” will cause more damage to transatlantic relations if he returns to the White House.

Mark Rutte, the caretaker Dutch prime minister, is the front-runner to take the post of NATO secretary-general this spring when Jens Stoltenberg, 64, who has had the job since 2014, steps down.

It is a setback for Kaja Kallas, 46, the prime minister of Estonia, who had hoped to be the first woman and east European ally to hold the top job.

During his time as president, Trump, 77, exhibited hostility to female European leaders including Theresa May and Angela Merkel, in line with his history of controversial behavior towards women, including allegations of sexual abuse.

Warning from House Intel Is About Russia’s Space Power (Erin Banco, Alexander Ward, and Lee Hudson, Politico)

A vague warning by the chair of the House Intelligence Committee about a “serious national security threat” Wednesday is related to Russia and space, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. has been concerned about Russia’s advancement in space for years. While the people did not provide much in terms of details, one of them said the intelligence is related to Moscow’s weaponization of its orbital systems.

In his statement Wednesday morning, Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) said his committee had made available the information about the national security threat and called on the administration to declassify the intelligence so officials and lawmakers could discuss the matter with allies.

Experts Warn of Possible Terrorist Attack by North Korea (Jung Min-ho, Korea Times)

Experts warned, Wednesday, of a possible terrorist attack by North Korea, saying that the risk of a “jihad-like” strike is now greater after the regime’s decision to formally abandon peaceful unification with South Korea as its policy goal. Speaking at a forum in Seoul, analysts from the Korea Institute for National Unification said the most likely form of attack would be something similar to its landmine attack in 2015 ― a provocation that South Korea faces challenges in immediately pinpointing responsibility. Because of the mines planted secretly by the North Korean military in the demilitarized zone, two South Korean soldiers were seriously injured.