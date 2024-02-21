OUR PICKS FBI’s Informant as a Russian Agent | DOD’s Industrial Base Problems | Investigating Neo-Nazis, and more

Published 21 February 2024

· Solzhenitsyn’s Warning

His excoriating critique of Western liberalism is more relevant than ever · A Reporter Investigated Neo-Nazis. Then They Came to His House in Masks

The chilling visit to Raw Story reporter Jordan Green’s home represents an increasingly common tactic by extremist groups · The US Recovered Over $600 Million in ISIS-Linked Funds – They Should Go to Syrian and Iraqi Victims

Legal remedies that provide compensation to victims for serious violations of international law by non-State armed groups remain extremely scarce · How Many Sentinel Missiles Does the United States Need?

One might question why the Air Force requires 400 missiles armed with nuclear warheads today · Shining a Light on the Defense Department’s Industrial Base Problems

The Defense Department has acknowledged the urgency of strengthening the linkages between a healthy defense industrial base and U.S. military power · The Supreme Court Will Decide Whether to Let Civilians Own Automatic Weapons

Garland v. Cargill asks whether gun makers can evade the ban on machine guns with a device called a bump stock · Ex-FBI Informant Charged with Lying About Bidens Had Russian Intelligence Contacts, Prosecutors Say

To help Trump, Russian FBI-Informant Gave the FBI False Information Concocted by Russian Intelligence About Non-Existent Joe Biden’s Relations to Hunter Biden’s business · How TikTok’s Lack of Trust & Safety Enforcements Are a Danger for Germany’s and the World’s Democracy

TikTok did not remove content which explicitly or through dog whistles support the ideology and actions of German neo-Nazi and far-right extremist groups

The US Recovered Over $600 Million in ISIS-Linked Funds – They Should Go to Syrian and Iraqi Victims (Celeste Kmiotek and Sameer Saboungi, Just Security)

Last month, more than 400 Yazidi Americans filed a federal lawsuit against the French cement company Lafarge S.A. and its Syrian subsidiary, alleging that the companies aided and abetted and conspired with the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and Al-Nusrah Front (ANF). This is not the first time that Lafarge has made the news for its wrongful conduct in Syria. In October 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice concluded a criminal case against Lafarge S.A. and Lafarge Cement Syria S.A. in which the companies pled guilty to providing material support to terrorism, specifically by making payments to ISIS and ANF in 2013 and 2014 in order to continue operating their cement plant in Jalabiya in northeast Syria. The Lafarge plea agreement marked a historic moment for victims and survivors of ISIS and ANF—including communities in Syria and Iraq who were forced to live under ISIS and ANF control, members of specific groups like the Yazidis, and others—all of whom were subject to atrocities. Despite prosecutions of ISIS and ANF members under the principle of universal jurisdiction, especially in Europe, legal remedies that provide compensation to victims for serious violations of international law by non-State armed groups remain extremely scarce.

A Reporter Investigated Neo-Nazis. Then They Came to His House in Masks (Will Sommer, Washington Post)

Jordan Green reports on extremists for the news website Raw Story, where his stories have included alleged neo-Nazis joining the U.S. military or protesting at drag shows. For the past few months, he has worked on an investigation into a teenage gang that local police had linked to a spate of racist vandalism, including a brick attack on a Jewish center in Pensacola, Fla.

As Green prepared to publish his story, neo-Nazis came to his house.

Green’s reporting had found that the Pensacola gang was part of a larger online network known as 2119 Blood and Soil Crew, with members operating in several states. On Feb. 10, five people connected to 2119 appeared outside his home in Greensboro, N.C., according to Green, as well as photos the group itself shared on social media. (Cont.)