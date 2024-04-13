WORLD ROUNDUP Biden’s ‘Coalitions of the Willing’ Foreign-Policy Doctrine | The Islamic State Never Went Away | The Chipmaking World Hedges Its Taiwan Bets, and more

Published 12 April 2024

• How the War in Gaza Mobilized the American Left

As the death toll in Gaza climbed, the pro-Palestinian movement grew into a powerful, if disjointed, political force in the United States. Democrats are feeling the pressure • Biden’s ‘Coalitions of the Willing’ Foreign-Policy Doctrine

The latest flurry of U.S. diplomacy shows how the president is all about “minilateralism” • The Chipmaking World Hedges Its Taiwan Bets

Earthquake or not, building semiconductor factories off the island has become a global imperative • The Islamic State Never Went Away

Terrorism is a tactic, and fighting it requires a concerted strategy • Strategic Rulemaking for Economic Security and Statecraft

America’s greatest tool of economic statecraft to outcompete China may be an unassuming regulatory review office in OMB • Peak Economic Security? The Securitization of U.S.-China Economic Relations and Rethinking Resilience

The U.S. must better balance its coercive economic security measures with constructive policies that underscore the benefits of new and sustainable forms of interdependence • Operationalizing a Doctrine for U.S. Economic Statecraft

Right now, Washington expects too much from its civilian economic statecraft workforce without sufficiently resourcing them

How the War in Gaza Mobilized the American Left (Katie Glueck, Katie Benner and Sheera Frenkel, New York Times)

Support for Palestinians, a cause once largely championed on college campuses and in communities with ties to the region, has transformed into a defining issue of the Democratic left, galvanizing a broad swath of groups into the most significant protest movement of the Biden era.

Through daily organizing sessions on Zoom and grass-roots campaigning in battleground states, a sprawling new iteration of the pro-Palestinian movement is now propelled both by longtime — and sometimes hard-line — activists and by mainstream pillars of the Democratic coalition.

Organizations that are usually focused on climate, housing or immigration are regularly protesting Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which followed the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack and has killed more than 33,000 people, according to local officials.

Labor activists are calling for a cease-fire. Black clergy leaders have appealed directly to the White House. Young Americans are using online tools to mobilize voters and send millions of missives to Congress. And an emerging coalition of advocacy groups is discussing how to press its case at the Democratic National Convention this summer.

Biden’s ‘Coalitions of the Willing’ Foreign-Policy Doctrine (Robbie Gramer, Foreign Policy)

As U.S. President Joe Biden hosts the leaders of Japan and the Philippines for the countries’ first-ever trilateral summit in Washington this week, his top diplomat is preparing to go to Italy for a G-7 foreign ministers’ meeting next week. Despite being thousands of miles apart with vastly different agendas, the two meetings are both part of what has become a defining feature of the Biden foreign-policy doctrine: minilateralism.

Minilateralism, a wonky term first popularized in the pages of Foreign Policy, refers to a form of international collaboration that involves smaller, more targeted groupings of countries with shared interests, rather than large and often slow-moving traditional multilateral institutions such as the United Nations and World Trade Organization (WTO). This is precisely the approach the Biden administration has pursued, and it represents the starkest sign yet of how the post-Cold War global order is fracturing. (Cont.)