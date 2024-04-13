WORLD ROUNDUP For Many Western Allies, Sending Weapons to Israel Gets Dicey | Mexico City’s Metro System Is Sinking Fast | Ways to Counter Australia’s Growing Neo-Nazi Threat, and more

Published 13 April 2024

· For Many Western Allies, Sending Weapons to Israel Gets Dicey

As civilian casualties in Gaza spiral, some nations are suspending sales amid accusations of abetting genocide and war crimes · Republicans Are More United on Foreign Policy Than It Seems

Squabbles over Ukraine aid obscure broader consensus among the party’s two major wings · Mexico City’s Metro System Is Sinking Fast. Yours Could Be Next

Subsidence is causing parts of Mexico City to sink, and it’s happening at an uneven rate. That’s bad news for its sprawling public transportation system · Europe Is Already Planning for What Happens If Ukraine Loses. It’s Ugly

A newly energized Russia is already escalating grey-zone operations in Eastern Europe, says Estonia’s defense minister · Ways to Counter Australia’s Growing Neo-Nazi Threat

Far-right extremists, including white supremacists and neo-Nazis, are getting louder and more confident in spreading their messages of hate around Australia · Argentinian Court Declares Iran a “Terrorist State” for 1992 and 1994 Attacks

Decades-old attacks blamed on Iran and Hezbollah

For Many Western Allies, Sending Weapons to Israel Gets Dicey (Lara Jakes, New York Times)

For months, Western governments have provided military support for Israel while fending off accusations that their weapons were being used to commit war crimes in Gaza. But as a global outcry over the growing death toll in Gaza mounts, maintaining that balance is becoming increasingly difficult, as was clear on a single day this past week.

On Tuesday, in a United Nations court, Germany found itself having to defend against accusations that it was complicit in genocide against Palestinians in Gaza by exporting weapons to Israel.

A few hours later, in Washington, a top Democrat and Biden administration ally, Representative Gregory W. Meeks of New York, said he might block an $18 billion deal to sell F-15 fighter jets to Israel unless he was assured that Palestinian civilians would not be indiscriminately bombed.

And two miles away, at a media briefing at the State Department, Britain’s foreign minister, David Cameron, was pressed on what his government had concluded after weeks of internal review about whether Israel has breached international humanitarian law during its offensive in Gaza.

The governments of Germany and the United States remain the backbone of international military support for Israel, accounting for 95 percent of major weapons systems sent to Israel, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, which tracks the global weapons trade. So far, the pressure has not swayed them or Britain, though President Biden this month went further than he ever had, threatening to condition future support for Israel on how it addresses his concerns about civilian casualties and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Republicans Are More United on Foreign Policy Than It Seems (Matthew Kroenig and Dan Negrea, Foreign Policy)

It has become conventional wisdom in Washington and beyond that Republicans are split on foreign policy. According to this view, a small group of House Republicans is preventing Congress from passing a bill to provide additional aid to Ukraine, demonstrating the deep division between the party’s traditional Reaganite, internationalist wing and its ascendant protectionist and isolationist Trumpian camp. (Cont.)