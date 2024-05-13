WORLD ROUNDUP China and the U.S. Are Numb to the Real Risk of War | Russia Recruiting Far-Right Extremists to Launch Attacks in the West | The Awfulness of War Can’t Be Avoided, and more

Published 13 May 2024

· Russia Recruiting Far-Right Extremists to Launch Attacks in the West

Kremlin intelligence service finds agents to target infrastructure facilities, it is claimed · British Spies and the IRA

Blair, Clinton, Ahern et al were credited with putting together the Northern Ireland peace deal, but 800 British agents also played their part · Elon Musk Wins Court Battle to Show Sydney Church Stabbing on X

The government had won an injunction to stop footage of the attack in a Sydney church being shared on social media platforms but a judge has overturned the decision · The Awfulness of War Can’t Be Avoided

Western leaders do themselves no good when they avoid confronting hard necessities · Islamic State’s Global Financial Networks

Cryptocurrency and European bank transfers fund detained IS women and fighters in Syria, furthering militant objectives · North Korea Might Ignore Donald Trump If He Takes Back the White House

Having been burned once or twice by Trump, North Korea’s Kim Jong-un is not eager to try again. In truth, he has already gotten what he most wanted from Trump: international legitimacy · Europe’s Youth Are Fueling the Far Right

The continent’s radicals are increasingly attractive far beyond their traditional pool of voters · China and the U.S. Are Numb to the Real Risk of War

The pair are dangerously close to the edge of nuclear war over Taiwan—again

Russia Recruiting Far-Right Extremists to Launch Attacks in the West (Sean Rayment, The Telegraph)

Russia is recruiting far-Right extremists to carry out attacks in the UK and NATO countries, The Telegraph understands.

Intelligence sources have said that terrorists recruited by Russian GRU agents have been responsible for a series of attacks in Western Europe and the US in the last six months.

The Telegraph understands that extremists are being recruited by undercover officers of the GRU – the Russian military intelligence service – and members of the mercenary group Wagner.

It comes after the expulsion of Col Maxim Elovik, the Russian defense attaché to the UK, who is believed to be a GRU operative.

An intelligence source told National Security News: “The GRU are cultivating a network of Right-wing terrorists to deploy against NATO targets.

“These attacks are already happening and have been going on for a while in various NATO countries and the UK is definitely on the target list.

“Attacks may have taken place in the US and have occurred in Germany.

“Intelligence agencies are now actively warning their governments that the threat is very real.

“Right-wing extremists are being targeted because they are the group in the political spectrum who are pro-Russia, pro-Putin and very violent.

“There is also a lot of covert contact between Right-wing groups in different countries.”

The disclosures follow comments last month by Thomas Haldenwang, the head of German domestic intelligence, who told a security conference: “We assess the risk of [Russian] state-controlled acts of sabotage to be significantly increased.”

He added that the attacks would come with “a high potential for damage”.

British Spies and the IRA (Henry Hemming, The Critic)

The two most boring words in the English language? For a time, the answer from almost every news editor in London was “Northern Ireland”. Then came the Belfast Agreement, signed 26 years ago on Good Friday, 1998.(Cont.)