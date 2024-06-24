WORLD ROUNDUP Why It’s Too Late to Stop World War 3 | Against China, the United States Must Play to Win | Western Protectionism Needs an End Date, and more

Published 24 June 2024

· Why It’s Too Late to Stop World War 3 – According to One of Britain’s Greatest Military Historians

Can Iran create nukes? Will China invade Taiwan? As the world tilts towards global conflict, we are asking the wrong questions · Deadly Attack Revives Fears of the Return of Mass Terror in Russia

A deadly assault in the southern region of Dagestan has put a spotlight on the failing of Russian security services amid the war in Ukraine · Against China, the United States Must Play to Win

Washington’s competition with Beijing should not be about managing threats—but weakening and ultimately defeating the Chinese Communist Party regime · Western Protectionism Needs an End Date

Reliance on tariffs to shield against superior Chinese products is a trap · Taiwan and China’s Nuclear Shield

If war with China unfolds under the shadow of nuclear escalation, it will be effectively a two-front war with Russia included, regardless of whether one or both powers are actually engaged in the fightin

Why It’s Too Late to Stop World War 3 – According to One of Britain’s Greatest Military Historians (Richard Overy, The Telegraph)

the question of how a third world war might erupt haunts us today more than at any time since the end of the last world war. The very act of guessing is proof of our expectation that warfare of some kind remains a fact in a world of multiple insecurities. Conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, Myanmar and Sudan are a reminder of that ever-present reality. And regular threats from Russia about using nuclear weapons suggest that our fantasies may not be so wide of the mark after all.

Perhaps, in attempting to forecast the outbreak of a future war, we should ask another question: Why do we make war at all? War has been a characteristic of almost the whole of recorded history, and warlike violence preceded the establishment of the first states. Why human beings have developed belligerency alongside their capacity for social cooperation remains a fundamental question.

The wars of the future draw on a grim heritage. The fact that peace would seem to be the rational option for most humans has never been able to stifle the urge to fight when it seems necessary, or lucrative, or an obligation. And that heritage is the chief reason it is possible to imagine a future war. After the end of the Cold War, there was once a fashion for saying that war was obsolete – if only that were so, we might now live in a world without weapons and fear. While few would actively seek the Third World War, few envisaged or wanted the other two. The sad reality is that our understanding of why wars occur has so far contributed little to setting warfare aside as an enduring element in human affairs.

Deadly Attack Revives Fears of the Return of Mass Terror in Russia (Anatoly Kurmanaev and Ivan Nechepurenko, New York Times)

A deadly attack on a police station and places of worship in southern Russia on Sunday raised the specter of a new wave of violence in the country’s restive Northern Caucasus region and underlined the mounting security challenges facing the Kremlin amid the demands of the war in Ukraine. (Cont.)