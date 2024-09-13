ENERGY SECURITY Argonne Leads the Way in Hydropower

By Nick Oakes

Published 12 September 2024

As governments invest in renewable energy sources to help speed towards the goal of decarbonization, hydropower offers a promising complement to wind and solar, and Argonne is at the forefront of this research.

As governments invest in renewable energy sources to help speed towards the goal of decarbonization, hydropower offers a promising complement to wind and solar, and Argonne is at the forefront of this research.

As the world moves towards renewable energy sources in pursuit of decarbonization, one of the principal methods being implemented is hydropower. The ability to generate electrical power using falling water to turn a turbine will continue to play a major role in clean energy production. The Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory is at the forefront of hydropower development, with a portfolio including everything from research into new methods of generating power to computer models for predicting need.

In light of National Hydropower Day on Aug. 24, we focus on the ways in which hydropower is key to developing cleaner communities, fueling local job creation and creating a dependable clean energy future for all. Here are several ways that Argonne is contributing to this initiative and how its efforts will shape our future.

1. Don’t forget about hydropower

Hydropower is a game-changer in the field of clean energy. By leveraging the power of our natural waterways, which make up a key source of renewable energy, nations around the world are able to take some of the burden of energy production off of carbon-based sources. Hydropower is especially useful because it can produce energy even when the sun doesn’t shine or the wind doesn’t blow, and offers energy storage capacity as well. Hydropower plants have a technological track record of more than 50 years and the development of new tools to optimize their use is of great importance.

Over the past 35 years, Argonne has worked with more than 20 countries to help them develop their hydropower infrastructure, including extensive work for DOE’s Water Power Technologies Office (WPTO). The WPTO leverages Argonne’s strengths to enhance the use of hydropower to achieve clean energy goals for the U.S. with studies and modeling tools to accelerate growth in hydropower and the development of new technologies.