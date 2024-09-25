DHS DHS Awards $279.9 million in Grant Funding for State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program

Published 25 September 2024

DHS announced the availability of $279.9 million in grant funding for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program (SLCGP). Now in its third year, this program provides funding to state, local, and territorial (SLT) governments to help reduce cyber risk and build resilience against evolving cybersecurity threats.

Established by the State and Local Cybersecurity Improvement Act, and part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the SLCGP provides approximately $1 billion in funding over four years to support SLT governments as they develop capabilities to detect, protect against, and respond to cyber threats.

“In the modern threat landscape, every community can – and too often does – face sophisticated cyberattacks on vital systems like hospitals, schools, and electrical grids,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “The Department of Homeland Security’s State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program empowers key intergovernmental partners with the tools and support necessary to increase resilience and better secure critical infrastructure. Our message to communities everywhere is simple: do not underestimate the reach or ruthlessness of nefarious cyber actors. Through initiatives like the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program we can confront these threats together.”

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) jointly administer this program. CISA provides expertise and guidance on cybersecurity issues while FEMA manages the grant award and allocation process. Award recipients may use funding for a wide range of cybersecurity improvements and capabilities, including cybersecurity planning and exercising, hiring cyber personnel, and improving the services that citizens rely on daily.

“These cyber grants are an investment in the security of our nation’s infrastructure, helping to ensure that communities across the country have the tools they need to defend against cyberattacks,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly. “CISA is proud to offer the SLCGP, helping governments lay a solid foundation for building a sustainable and resilient cybersecurity program for the future.”

“FEMA is committed to helping our partners address and withstand cybersecurity threats to both infrastructure and systems,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “Thanks to funding from the Biden-Harris Administration, state, local, tribal and territorial governments will be able to build their capacity to better protect themselves from evolving cyber threats.”

Eligible entities have from September 23 until Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 5 pm ET to apply for funds, via FEMA GO. For more information and helpful resources on the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program, visit CISA.gov.

