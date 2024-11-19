OUR PICKS 30 Years of Trends in Terrorist and Extremist Games | Protecting America’s Mineral Supply Chains | Here’s How We Know RFK Jr. Is Wrong About Vaccines, and more

Published 19 November 2024

Election Deniers Got What They Wanted. They’re Still Going (Dvid Gilbert, Wired)

They spent four years building nationwide networks and pushing election conspiracies. Despite Donald Trump’s win, many of them are still committed.

The Economic Impact of Trump’s Planned Tariffs and Deportations (Cameron Abadi, Foreign Policy)

The details are still murky, but the implications could be severe.

Five Bipartisan Actions to Protect America’s Mineral Supply Chains (Gregory Wischer and Morgan D. Bazilian, Foreign Policy)

Congress needs to make sure critical resources are protected.

Why School Police Officers May Not Be the Most Effective Way to Prevent Violence (Monic Behnken, The Conversation)

Research shows that police officers in schools don’t always prevent violence, including school shootings. In fact, their presence can harm students.

Americans Face an Insurability Crisis as Climate Change Worsens Disasters – a Look at How Insurance Companies Set Rates and Coverage (Andrew J. Hoffman, The Conversation)

Home insurance rates are rising in the United States, not only in Florida, which saw tens of billions of dollars in losses from hurricanes Helene and Milton, but across the country.

30 Years of Trends in Terrorist and Extremist Games (Galen Englund and Emily Thompson, BNET)

Violent extremist, terrorist, and targeted hate actors have been actively exploiting video games to propagandize, recruit and fundraise for more than 30 years.

Far‐Right Extremism and Digital Book Publishing (Helen Young and Geoff M. Boucher, GNET)

Digital publishing, sale and distribution of books have contributed significantly to the dissemination and mainstreaming of far‐right extremist (FRE) material in the 21st century.

America’s Drinking water systems have a hard-to-swallow cybersecurity problem

More than 100 million rely on systems rife with vulnerabilities, says EPA OIG

Here’s How We Know RFK Jr. Is Wrong About Vaccines (Sarah Zhang, The Atlantic)

Children used to die of diseases far more gruesome and deadly than we remember.