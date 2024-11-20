PLUM ISLAND Bipartisan Effort to Make Plum Island a National Monument Advances in Congress

Published 20 November 2024

Plum Island, off the north-eastern coast of Long Island, has been, since 1954, home to a high-security biolab researching pathogens threatening humans and animals. The lab has been relocated to Manhattan, Kansas. A bill calling on the Department of the Interior to consider adding Plum Island to the National Park system is advancing in Congress.

Reps. Nick LaLota (R-NY) and Joe Courtney (D-CT), Co-Chairs of the bipartisan Long Island Sound Caucus, released the following statement after the House Natural Resources Committee passed their bipartisan Plum Island National Monument Act.

“Preserving Plum Island is vital not only to our environmental stewardship but also to the legacy of Suffolk County’s unique natural and cultural heritage. I’m proud to see my bipartisan Plum Island National Monument Act advance through committee, bringing us one step closer to protecting it for future generations,” said LaLota. “This is a win for our environment, our economy, and for everyone who values protecting our irreplaceable resources. I’ll keep working with my colleagues to ensure its swift passage on the House floor.”

“Good news. Advancing this bipartisan, bicameral bill is the next step in determining the future of Plum Island and ensuring its conservation,” said Courtney. “I thank my fellow Co-Chair of the Long Island Sound Caucus, Rep. Nick LaLota, for working with me and our delegations to persistently advocate for this legislation. I look forward to continuing working with the Caucus to get this bill across the finish line.”

“Plum Island is a unique and important piece of America,” said Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-AR), Chair of the Natural Resources Committee. “I’d like to applaud Congressman LaLota for his bipartisan work on this important legislation to authorize a much-needed study on the future of Plum Island.”

Background

In March 2023, LaLota introduced the Plum Island National Monument Act as his first piece of legislation. This bill would establish Plum Island as a national monument for ecological conservation, historical preservation, and the discovery and celebration of our shared cultural heritage.

The amended legislation, which passed the House Natural Resources Committee, would require the Secretary of the Interior to conduct a comprehensive study of Plum Island, New York. This study aims to assess the appropriateness of designating Plum Island, or parts of it, as a unit of the National Park System or the National Wildlife Refuge System, or exploring other protective measures for its resources.

The study would evaluate the national significance of Plum Island, assess the feasibility and suitability of its designation under the Department of the Interior, and consider alternative preservation methods involving federal, state, local, private, or nonprofit entities. The legislation would require consultations with relevant stakeholders and provide cost estimates for any federal actions related to the acquisition, development, operation, and maintenance of the proposed protections. The findings and recommendations must be reported to Congress within three years of funding availability.

In May 2023, LaLota sent a letter to Biden calling on the president to either voice support for the Plum Island National Monument Act, which aims to permanently protect the island, or designate the island as a national monument through Presidential powers authorized in the Antiquities Act of 1906.

In March 2024, LaLota spoke in support of protecting and preserving Plum Island at a hearing for the Natural Resources Committee. At the hearing, LaLota questioned National Park Service Deputy Director Mike Reynolds and Louise Harrison of Save the Sound on the importance of protecting Plum Island and what can be done to build support for and advance the Plum Island National Monument Act.

Plum Island, New York is located in Southold Township about three miles from Orient, New York. In 1954, the Plum Island Animal Disease Center (PIADC) was established on the island and managed by the United States Department of Agriculture. In 2002, the Department of Homeland Security was tasked with continuing the operation. The laboratory researched foreign animal diseases and worked to prevent the introduction and spread of such diseases. After significant community concerns, in 2005, the PIADC was ordered to close and relocate to Manhattan, Kansas. The Department of Agriculture and the Department of Homeland Security are still deconstructing the PIADC.

The Department of Homeland Security originally was required by law to sell Plum Island to the highest bidder, however, former Congressman and incoming EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin successfully passed legislation to repeal that requirement. Rep. LaLota’s legislation would ensure that Plum Island’s natural habitat is protected and preserved for generations to come.

