EXTREMISM Escalation Between Israel, Iranian Regime Sparks Vicious Antisemitic, Anti-Israel Rhetoric Online

Published 17 June 2025

As reports emerged of preemptive Israeli airstrikes against the Iranian regime late Thursday evening (early Friday local time), antisemites and extremists of varying ideologies quickly reacted with their predictable rhetoric: open hatred of Jews and hoping for the destruction of Israel.

Anti-Zionist Reactions

Many individual anti-Zionist groups, influencers and activists, including those who have a history of glorifying violence against Jews and promoting extreme pro-terror beliefs, immediately began expressing solidarity with Iran. They urged the so-called Axis of Resistance — a network of Tehran-backed Islamist terror groups in Gaza and the West Bank, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen — to destroy Israel.

Samidoun, a transnational, extreme anti-Zionist group that is sanctioned by the U.S. government for serving as an “international fundraiser” for the terror group the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), released a statement on Telegram soon after the airstrikes began, reading: “The bombing of children, the assassination of leaders, the attempted destruction of nations: this is the Zionist entity and U.S.(and European) imperialism. There is no path to peace, security or justice without bringing them to an end. Victory for Iran, victory for humanity.”

A few hours later, Samidoun published another, longer statement that reiterated its support for Iran and also mourned the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) members reportedly killed in the airstrikes. Samidoun expressed its “deepest condolences to the Iranian leadership and people on the martyrdom of senior leaders,” adding, “This is a moment when action, escalation and organizing are critically necessary, including direct action to shut down the war machine, bring the genocide against the Palestinian people to an end.”

Masar Badil, a transnational extreme anti-Zionist organization with close ties to Samidoun, also published a statement condemning “the treacherous Zionist-American aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, viewing it as a new episode in the ongoing series of Zionist crimes backed by the United States…” The Masar Badil statement further said that “the true response to this aggression lies in strengthening the capabilities of the resistance camp and preparing for a long and difficult battle that necessitates escalating the comprehensive confrontation against the Zionist entity and its tools.”

The Bay Area-based group Community Liberation Programs posted a photograph of Ismail Haniyeh, the former Hamas leader who was assassinated in Tehran by Israel in July 2024, with the caption: “Glory to the martyrs! It is everyone’s duty to bring the genocidal u.s. and zionist entity to its knees.”