WORLD ROUNDUP Once Dominant, Germany Is Now Desperate | Will Denmark Expose Chinese-Russian Sabotage in the Baltic? | Jihadi Violence Looms Over Ghana’s Election, and more

Published 20 November 2024

Lula Was Target of Assassination Plot, Brazilian Police Say (Ana Ionova, New York Times)

Members of an elite army unit planned to kill Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in 2022 as part of an effort to keep Jair Bolsonaro in power after he lost the presidential election.

U.S. and Europeans Move to Censure Iran for Nuclear Secrecy (Steven Erlanger, New York Times)

Before Donald J. Trump takes office, the West wants to call out Iran for failing to adhere to treaty obligations to be transparent about its nuclear past and present.

Once Dominant, Germany Is Now Desperate (Economist)

As an election looms its business model is breaking down.

How Game Theory Predicts Trump Might Not Do All That He Threatens Over Ukraine, Taiwan and Nato (Paul Whiteley, The Conversation)

Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential elections has left many across the world unsure about what he might do in his next term, and whether some of the threats he made about international policy will be followed through. There are several dramatic policy changes that the president-elect has threatened to make once he takes office.

Will Denmark Expose Chinese-Russian Sabotage in the Baltic? (Elizbeth Braw, Foreign Policy)

The Danish Navy is circling a suspicious Chinese ship off its coast—but deterring ill-intentioned merchant vessels presents a geopolitical dilemma.

Jihadi Violence Looms Over Ghana’s Election (Nosmot Gbadamosi, Foreign Policy)

Countering the spillover of Islamist militants from the Sahel will be a major challenge for the country’s next leader.

Five Things the Trump Administration Should Do on Taiwan (Shirley Martey Hargis, National Interest)

Reaffirming Taiwan’s importance will be essential to any “peace through strength” foreign policy.