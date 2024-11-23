DEPORTATIONS Texas Offers Land for Use for Trump Deportations

By Bethany Blankley, The Center Square

Published 23 November 2024

Trump has said he plans to declare a national emergency on his first day in office, citing the border crisis. In an effort to aid the administration, Texas offered state property in Starr County, where more than 1,400 acres could be used to construct deportation facilities and staging areas.

Trump has said he plans to declare a national emergency on his first day in office, citing the border crisis. Doing so will enable him to utilize the military to secure the border and begin a deportation process that first prioritizes removing violent criminal foreign nationals who are in the U.S. illegally. The next priority is removing those illegally in the country with deportation orders. Combined, they total several million, The Center Square has reported. A majority of Americans polled support the plan, The Center Square reported.

“The moment that President Trump puts his hand on that Bible and takes the oath of office, as he has said, the occupation ends and liberation day begins,” Stephen Miller, who’s been named deputy chief of staff for policy in Trump’s new administration, told Fox News. “He will immediately sign executive orders sealing the border shut, beginning the largest deportation operation in American history.”

Trump’s border czar Tom Homan has said deporting violent criminals is his top priority. He’s said he plans to do this by coordinating with multiple federal agencies to remove criminal foreign nationals in the country illegally, followed by those with deportation orders and local jail detainer requests. Part of his plan also involves identifying those on the FBI’s Terrorist Watchlist who were reportedly released into the country by the Biden-Harris administration, as well as those with local jail detainer requests and imposing consequences for local jurisdictions that refuse to cooperate.

In an effort to aid the administration, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham offered state property the GLO acquired last month in Starr County. Next week, the state breaks ground building a new section of Texas’ border wall on the property.

Buckingham is offering part of the land to be used for Trump’s deportation plan, more than 1,400 acres, to construct deportation facilities and staging areas.

The GLO is “prepared to enter into an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or the United States Border Patrol to allow facility to be built for the processing, detention, and coordination of the largest deportation of violent criminals in the nation’s history,” Buckingham wrote Trump.

“As Texas Land Commissioner and steward of over 13 million acres, it’s been my promise to all Texans since assuming my role at the GLO to use every tool at my disposal to gain complete operational control of our southern border,” Buckingham said in a statement. “This is why I am offering President-elect Trump over 1,400 acres of state land on the southern border to aid his administration in carrying out their deportation plans to place the safety and well-being of all Americans first and foremost.”

Buckingham has also taken other actions to help Texas secure the border.

Last June, the GLO declared 170 acres on Fronton Island in the Rio Grande Valley and 45 acres of two islands south of Eagle Pass as state property allowing Operation Lone Star officers to clear what was previously used as a staging area by cartel operatives, The Center Square reported.

In far west Texas, the GLO also purchased the largest privately owned ranch in Texas, which spans more than 350,000 acres and 552-square-miles, for border security and conservation efforts, The Center Square reported.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has praised Trump’s plan, also arguing that Texas should be able to remove illegal foreign nationals through a bill the state legislature passed that he signed into law, SB 4. The Biden administration sued to stop it. The case is currently before the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Texas is also daily expanding Abbott’s border security efforts, including continuing to build Texas’ border wall on state land and putting in place marine and concertina wire barriers. The Biden administration also sued to stop these efforts, and Texas continued to build them. Those cases are also before the Fifth Circuit.

Bethany Blankley is a contributor at The Center Square. The article was originally published in The Center Square.

