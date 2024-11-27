WORLD ROUNDUP China’s ‘Supply Chain Warfare’ | Eastern Europe Is in the Crosshairs | Police Forces Withdraw from X, and more

Published 27 November 2024

China Has a New Playbook to Counter Trump: ‘Supply Chain Warfare’ (Alexandra Stevenson and Paul Mozur, New York Times)

A series of swipes at American companies show how China could take the initiative in a new trade war, using its economic dominance to exact pain.

5 Questions About the Cease-Fire Between Israel and Hezbollah (Daniel Byman, Foreign Policy)

Limited strikes could continue even after the truce.

Independent Inquiry Blames Israeli Leaders for Oct. 7 Failures (Johnatan Reiss, New York Times)

After the Israeli government delayed a formal investigation into the Hamas attacks, an alliance of survivors and victims’ families set up their own inquiry. Their scathing findings were released on Tuesday.

Fears of Trade War as Mexico Responds to Trump’s 25% Tariffs Threat (Hugh Tomlinson and Alistair Dawber, The Times)

President-elect has called for America’s biggest trading partners to stop illegal immigration and drug smuggling or face export barriers.

Police Forces Withdraw from X After Elon Musk Takeover (Will Bolton, The Telegraph)

Social media app out of favour with law enforcement after being used to spread misinformation about Southport stabbings.

The Leak Scandal Roiling Israel (Gershom Gorenberg, The Atlantic)

Netanyahu’s spokesperson stands accused of revealing secrets for political gain.

Russia Plotting to Use AI to Enhance Cyber-Attacks Against U.K., Minister Warns (Dan Sabbagh, Guardian)

Pat McFadden tells a NATO conference on Monday that Russia could knock out the UK’s electricity grid.

UK Minister Criticized Over ‘Hyperbolic’ Speech on Russia’s Cyber Capabilities (Alexander Martin, The Record)

The British government is being criticized for a speech at the NATO Cyber Defense Conference in London on Monday, when a senior minister claimed “with a cyberattack, Russia can turn off the lights for millions of people.” The speech by Pat McFadden was described as “ridiculous” by Kevin Riehle, a lecturer at Brunel University London and former counterintelligence analyst in the U.S. government, and as “a step backwards” by James Sullivan, the director of the cyber research group at the think tank Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), alongside several other experts in the field.

Eastern Europe Is in the Crosshairs (Michael Kranz, Persuasion)

A deal in Ukraine seems all but inevitable. That puts Eastern Europe in real danger.