WORLD ROUNDUP A Weak Assad Benefits Turkey | China Bans Rare Mineral Exports to the U.S. | How to End the War in Gaza, and more

Published 3 December 2024

A Weak Assad Benefits Turkey—and Is a Headache for Trump (Jeremy Hodge and Hussein Nasser, Foreign Policy)

After years of relative quiet, renewed fighting in Syria could be the new U.S. administration’s first major foreign-policy challenge.

The Fall of Aleppo Poses a Significant Threat to Syria’s Leader (Stefanie Glinski,Foreign Policy)

Allies Iran and Russia are busy with their own wars, leaving Assad vulnerable.

Mexican Cartels Lure Chemistry Students to Make Fentanyl (Natalie Kitroeff and Paulina Villegas, New York Times)

Criminals turn college campuses into recruitment hubs, recruiting chemistry students in Mexico with big paydays.

Will the West Betray or Save Anti-Putin Protesters in Georgia? (Economist)

Democratic activists in Russia’s near-abroad pin their hopes on admission by the EU and NATO

China Bans Rare Mineral Exports to the U.S. (David Pierson, Keith Bradsher, and Ana Swanson, New York Times)

The move escalates supply chain warfare and comes a day after the Biden administration expanded curbs on the sale of advanced American technology to China.

President Backs Down from Martial Law (Choe Sang-HunJohn Yoon and Jin Yu Young, New York Times)

President Yoon Suk Yeol formally lifted martial law in a cabinet meeting early Wednesday, six hours after he declared it, and after protesters filled the street, calling for his removal from office.

How to End the War in Gaza (Stuart E. Eizenstat and Dennis Ross, The Atlantic)

The cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah holds lessons for both Israel and the United States.