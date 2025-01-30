OUR PICKS The Trial at the Tip of the Terrorgram Iceberg | Trump Orders “Iron Dome” for U.S. | Leaving the W.H.O. Could Hurt Americans, and more

Published 29 January 2025

· The Trial at the Tip of the Terrorgram Iceberg · Kash Patel Is a Crackpot · Kash Patel: Jan. 6th DNC Pipe Bomb Could Be a “Government Ruse” · Pentagon Removes General Milley’s Security Detail and Revokes His Clearance · Leaving the W.H.O. Could Hurt Americans on a Range of Health Matters · Trump Orders “Iron Dome” for U.S., but Freezes Funds for Nuclear Protection · Citizenship by Birthright? By Bloodline? Migration Is Complicating Both. · Gabbard and RFK Jr. Were Nominated to Destroy, Not to Lead

The Trial at the Tip of the Terrorgram Iceberg (Ali Winston, Wired)

Atomwaffen Division cofounder and alleged Terrorgram Collective member Brandon Russell is facing a potential 20-year sentence for an alleged plot on a Baltimore electrical station. His case is only the beginning.

Kash Patel Is a Crackpot (Economist)

Is he also a menace?

Kash Patel: Jan. 6th DNC Pipe Bomb Could Be a “Government Ruse” (Thomas Joscelyn and Norman Eisen, The Bulwark)

Yet another conspiracy theory regarding the FBI from the man Donald Trump wants to lead it.

Pentagon Removes General Milley’s Security Detail and Revokes His Clearance (Eric Schmitt and David E. Sanger, New York Times)

The Pentagon has asked its inspector general to review the record and behavior of Gen. Mark A. Milley, the retired chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who stood up to President Trump in his first term.

Leaving the W.H.O. Could Hurt Americans on a Range of Health Matters (Apoorva Mandavilli, New York Times)

President Trump’s decision to pull out of the international health agency could deprive the United States of crucial scientific data and lessen the country’s influence in setting a global health agenda.

Trump Orders “Iron Dome” for U.S., but Freezes Funds for Nuclear Protection (David E. Sanger and William J. Broad, New York Times)

The United States is estimated to have spent more than $400 billion on the kinds of antimissile goals that the president now says will provide “for the common defense.”

Citizenship by Birthright? By Bloodline? Migration Is Complicating Both. (Emma Bubola, New York Times)

In a world where people are more mobile than ever, nations are struggling to recalibrate who can be a citizen.

Gabbard and RFK Jr. Were Nominated to Destroy, Not to Lead (Matt Johnson, The Bulwark)

Both nominees have shared bizarre conspiracy theories about the organizations they may soon oversee.