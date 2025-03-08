OUR PICKS America Is Botching Measles | China Is Exploiting America’ Social Divisions | CDC Plans Study on Vaccines and Autism Despite Research Showing No Link, and more

Published 7 March 2025

Army Corps Knew Trump Order Would Waste California Water, Memo Shows (Scott Dance and Joshua Partlow, Washington Post)

The Army Corps colonel responsible for releasing reservoir water at Trump’s direction knew it wouldn’t reach Southern California as he promised, a memo obtained by The Post shows.

America Is Botching Measles (Katherine J. Wu, The Atlantic)

Vaccination is the only way to prevent measles infection, a fact the Trump administration has downplayed.

China Is Exploiting America’s Social Divisions (Audrye Wong and Francis de Beixedon, Foreign Policy)

Beijing-backed groups are using Asian American concerns for leverage.

A Sensitive Complex Housing a CIA Facility Was on GSA’s List of US Properties for Sale (Dhruv Mehrotra et al., Wired)

Plans to redevelop a Northern Virginia warehouse site have long been complicated by the area’s worst-kept secret—the presence of a CIA facility. The GSA put the site up for sale anyway.

Trump’s Spy Chief Urged to Declassify Details of Secret Surveillance Program (Dell Cameron, Wired)

Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, has long held anti-surveillance views. Now she oversees a key surveillance program she once tried to dismantle.

Trump Administration Cancels $400 Million in Grants to Columbia University (Susan Svrluga, Laura Meckler and Hannah Natanson, Washington Post)

The Education Department is among several agencies cutting funds to the school for allegedly failing to protect Jewish students from antisemitism on campus.

CDC Plans Study on Vaccines and Autism Despite Research Showing No Link (Lena H. Sun and Lauren Weber, Washington Post)

President Donald Trump and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have repeatedly raised the idea that autism could be linked to vaccines.