WORLD ROUNDUP Russia Is Losing the War of Attrition | Syria Has Got Rid of Bashar al-Assad, but Not Sectarian Tensions | Heavy Industry Is Europe’s Trump Card, and more

Published 7 March 2025

Russia Is Losing the War of Attrition (Phillips Payson O’Brien and Eliot A. Cohen, The Atlantic)

Ukraine is not on the verge of collapse. That makes the Trump administration’s decisions particularly shortsighted and tragic.

Why Washington’s Stance Will Pave the Way for Russian Expansionism (Natia Seskuria, Foreign Policy)

Trump’s approach of seeking a deal at any cost imperils the security of Eastern Europe and the Black Sea region.

Trump’s Imperialist Shakedown of Panama Touches a Raw Nerve in Latin America (Ambrose Evans-Pritchard, The Telegraph)

It makes no sense for the president to make enemies of a country ideologically aligned with the US.

Elon Musk’s X Refused to Give Users’ Details to Police After Southport Riots (

Social media company complied with less than half authorities’ requests for information.

Syria Has Got Rid of Bashar al-Assad, but Not Sectarian Tensions (Economist)

Its new rulers seem torn between reassuring minorities and appeasing their jihadist base.

Canada’s Trumpian Nightmare Is the Liberal Party’s Dream (Economist)

As the Liberals choose a leader, American aggression vaults them into contention.

Asian Allies Fear Being Dumped by Trump (Economist)

America’s friends in the Indo-Pacific live in dread of being abandoned like Ukraine.

What Europe Can Do If Trump Drops Russia Sanctions (Agathe Demarais, Foreign Policy)

Europe has much more economic leverage on the Kremlin than Washington.

As Trump Abandons Allies, How Will China Respond? (James Palmer, Foreign Policy)

The shock approach causes amusement and concern in Beijing.

Senegal Makes Peace with Separatists (Nosmot Gbadamosi, Foreign Policy)

The Senegalese prime minister has struck a deal with Casamance rebels in an effort to end a conflict that began in 1982. By Sander Tordoir

Heavy Industry Is Europe’s Trump Card (Sander Tordoir, Foreign Policy)

The continent has an upper hand in its looming security competition with the United States.