WORLD ROUNDUP Israel’s Settler Right Is Preparing to Annex Gaza | Devastating Floods Highlight Beijing’s Water Problems | Myanmar: Asia’s Forgotten Prize, and more

Published 9 August 2025

Israel’s Settler Right Is Preparing to Annex Gaza (Yair Rosenberg, The Atlantic)

A radical campaign that began in 2023 is entering its final phase.

MAGAs Disenchantment with Israel (Economist)

Democrats have long been split over the Jewish state. Cracks are appearing among Republicans, too.

America Is Living in a Climate-Denial Fantasy (Zoë Schlanger, The Atlantic)

On climate, the U.S. and the rest of the planet are now in “completely separate worlds”

The Most Nihilistic Conflict on Earth (Anne Applebaum, The Atlantic)

Sudan’s devastating civil war shows what will replace the liberal order: anarchy and greed.

Meet the New Middle East, Same as the Old Middle East (Stephen M. Walt, Everything has changed in the region, and nothing is different.

Devastating Floods Highlight Beijing’s Water Problems (James Palmer,Foreign Policy)

The Chinese capital is uniquely vulnerable to weather events, especially amid climate changes.

A False Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace (Stephan Pechdimaldji, National Interest)

Without holding Azerbaijan’s aggressive behavior to account, the imminent Caucasus peace deal won’t bring stability to the region.

Myanmar: Asia’s Forgotten Prize (Jim Webb, National Interest)

As Myanmar’s military junta fails to regain control of the country, the Trump administration should move toward recognizing the determined opposition.

Can Peronists, Argentina’s Former Masters, Stop Javier Milei? (Economist)

They are in disarray. Hoping that his government fails is their main strategy.