ASSAULT ON SCIENCE HHS Scraps Further Work on Life-Saving mRNA Vaccine Platform

By Mary Van Beusekom

Published 7 August 2025

In what experts say will hobble pandemic preparedness, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced the dismantling of the country’s mRNA vaccine-development programs—the same innovation that allowed rapid scale-up of COVID-19 vaccines during the public health emergency.

In what experts say will hobble pandemic preparedness, US Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Tuesday announced the dismantling of the country’s mRNA vaccine-development programs—the same innovation that allowed rapid scale-up of COVID-19 vaccines during the public health emergency.

The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) is terminating 22 mRNA vaccine-development contracts totaling just under $500 million, including an award to Moderna/University of Texas Medical Branch for a vaccine against the H5N1 avian flu now sweeping the world. That grant was terminated in late May.

Contracts awarded to Emory University and Tiba Biotech were cancelled, and agreements with Luminary Labs, ModeX, and Seqirus have been scaled back.

Proposals from firms such as Pfizer, Sanofi Pasteur, CSL Seqirus, and Gritstone that were part of BARDA’s Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle and VITAL Hub have been rejected or cancelled, and collaborations on nucleic-acid–based vaccines between the Department of Defense and AstraZeneca, HDT Bio, and Access to Advanced Health Institute have been restructured.

“While some final-stage contracts (e.g., Arcturus and Amplitude) will be allowed to run their course to preserve prior taxpayer investment, no new mRNA-based projects will be initiated,” the HHS press release said. “HHS has also instructed its partner, Global Health Investment Corporation (GHIC), which manages BARDA Ventures, to cease all mRNA-based equity investments.”

Picking ‘the Least Desirable Technology’

Michael Osterholm, PhD, MPH, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota, publisher of CIDRAP News, calls RFK’s decision one of the worst decisions he’s seen in 50 years of public health preparedness work. “mRNA technology could save us in the next pandemic,” he said.

This is because flu-vaccine manufacturing capacity using the standard method of growing the virus in chicken eggs is much slower than mRNA production; it would take 14 months to make enough vaccine for only about 2 billion people—far short of the 8 billion needed for global coverage. But mRNA technology could manufacture enough for everyone within 1 year, Osterholm said.

_____________________________________

“This sets back vaccine science by a decade.”

—Andrew Pekosz, PhD

_____________________________________

Andrew Pekosz, PhD, professor and vice chair at Johns Hopkins University, said on X that while mRNA vaccine technology isn’t perfect, “it’s a critical improvement over many existing vax platforms. This sets back vaccine science by a decade.”